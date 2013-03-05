Generali Versicherung Allgau: One of Largest Insurance Agencies in Allgau

Bavaria, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Generali Versicherung Allgau has announced a new way for consumers to save money. As one of the largest insurance agencies in Allgau, versicherung allgau is well positioned to help customers obtain some of the lowest insurance rates, and provide them with integrated insurance solutions, which cover all of their assets.



When you go with a large stable insurance agency like Generali Versicherung you are making a choice to keep your insurance together, saving money and decreasing the risk of a denied claim, says company spokesperson Hans-Jorg Schmidt There are many versicherung Fussen choices, though many of them are not comprehensive and covering of all assets.



Integrated insurance solutions are often priced cheaper than stand alone policies. These policies cover automobile, home, vacation home, and life insurance. As well as small-specialized policies for anything else which may crop up. Insurance coverage is responsible way to protect your family, and loved ones from losses associated with unforeseen circumstances, fires, floods, and deaths.



Generali Versicherung Allgau was founded and is run by Hans-Jorg Schmidt. The company is one of the largest full service insurance agencies in the Allgau region, providing some of the most effective insurance coverage. Located in the heart of Allgau region, in Fussen Germany, the company is well positioned to help Bavarians with their insurance needs.



For more information, please contact:

Hans-Jorg Schmidt

Fussen

Bavaria, Germany

P: +49 (0) 8362 300660

E: info@bayernversicherung.net

http://www.bayernversicherung.net/