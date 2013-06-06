GeneralTso-Chicken.com Explains the General Tso Chicken Story and Gives Away Free Chicken Recipes

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- Tso Tung-tang was a Chinese general who commanded armies during the Qing Dynasty, which was China’s last major dynasty to ever exist. While most people have never heard of Tso Tung-tang, they may have heard about his popular chicken dish – General Tso’s Chicken.



One website wants to educate visitors about the life of General Tso while providing tasty chicken recipes that can be cooked at home. That website is GeneralTso-Chicken.com, where visitors will find a General Tso’s Chicken blog along with an investigation into the origins of General Tso’s Chicken.



Specifically, the website states that two New York City restaurants have laid claim to inventing the dish. While General Tso’s name is attached to the chicken, the dish was supposedly invented in the 1970s by a Chinese chef named Peng Jia, who made it a house specialty at his NYC restaurant.



But as a spokesperson for GeneralTso-Chicken.com explains, there is one thing on which most General Tso Chicken historians agree:



“The funniest part about General Tso’s Chicken recipe is that it probably has nothing to do with General Tso. Contrary to what some believe, General Tso never served it to his men. Instead, the dish is based on cuisine from Hunan, a province in China. The original inventor of the dish supposedly wanted to name the dish after a famous Hunanese historical figure, which is how the dish became associated with General Tso.”



General Tso Chicken recipes have been altered over the years at restaurants across the United States and the world. Some General Tso Chicken recipes are spicy, while others are drenched with sweet-and-sour sauce and other herbs and spices.



At GeneralTso-Chicken.com, visitors will find a selection of General Tso’s Chicken recipes from which to choose. The website has chosen recipes based on the historical General Tso’s Chicken dish as well as recipes that fuse the dish with more modern ingredients. So while Hunanese cuisine would cook with spicier ingredients, today’s chefs may forgo chili peppers in favor of ginger, garlic, soy sauce, and other spices.



Meanwhile, those who are on a strict diet may want to steer clear of deep-fried dishes like General Tso’s Chicken. But for those who are curious, the GeneralTso-Chicken.com website also lists the approximate number of calories in a General Tso Chicken dish.



