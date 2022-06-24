Generate a Stream of Leads Through with Spotler from Purchased Data

Guildford, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2022 -- A well-renowned marketing software provider, Spotler can help businesses generate a stream of leads through purchased data. The software enables teams to capture leads, nurture their sales pipelines and retain customers in one customisable platform, helping businesses convert more leads with segmentation and automated audience nurturing. The system helps manage leads with intelligent touch points & lead scoring so you know where to focus your time and effort. The all-in-one lead generation & sales acceleration system helps automate customer acquisition easier with data-driven experiments.



Businesses can identify and automatically engage with ideal customers through the software, using proven cross-channel lead generation strategies. The system allows businesses to monitor the campaign progress across all channels, directly from your dashboard, and adjust campaign parameters in real-time. With purchased data at the top of the sales funnel, businesses can use their system to get great results and new leads. Businesses looking to improve their lead generation can go to Spotler's website for more information.



A representative for the company stated, "With Spotler being one of the few email service platforms that allows you to use purchased data, you can maximise this opportunity. We can give you the contacts based at companies and secure their email addresses, so you can add them to your data pot. Businesses can double their dataset and improve results in an instant. All you need to do is specify your target audience and industry and we can provide you with high quality data at high volumes."



Spotler is one of the most sought-after marketing automation software providers in the UK. The company is known to deliver the best software quality they build at highly competitive prices. The firm also actively partners with certain associations whose aim is to enhance email marketing, both now as well as in the future. In addition to email marketing automation software, the company also offers other solutions such as lead generations and many more.



About Spotler

Spotler is one of the leading B2B marketing automation & lead generation software providers in the UK. Offering an all-in-one inbound and outbound marketing software, Spotler provides everything businesses need to launch effective marketing campaigns that generate leads and engage their audiences. They are committed to building innovations and advanced functionality that allow online businesses to take their marketing automation and lead generation to the next level.



