Generate Names with Media Freeware's Name Generator Application

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- USA - New parents can now easily select unique and wonderful names for their baby boy or baby girl with the help of the Name Generator. This powerful and resourceful application to generate names was developed by Media Freeware, with a focus on creative functionality. It produces random names for males and females along with some common names for both of them.



A person who wishes to know people’s names in other countries can also use this application. The Free Name Generator application from Media Freeware supports names from various counties like Russia, Germany, France, England and America. In addition, Name Generator supports more than thirty different countries’ names. However, this application is most useful to parents as it functions like a baby name generator.



The website says, “This application is a great choice for those who travel in different countries and want to use each country’s national name, it’s also entertaining since you can use it to select a name for yourself and use it anywhere on the web like Instant Messaging Applications.”



Users are required to select the part of a name which they wanted to generate; it can include the first name, last name, middle initial and last name, and so on. The application is designed in a simple-to-use format; therefore the desired results are obtained conveniently by providing the country name and required format of the name.



This application can be run on any of the operating systems like Windows Server 2008, Windows NT, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 2000, Windows 98, Windows Me, Windows 2003 and Windows 7. CNET secured downloading option is made available to customers by Download.com.



To get more information about Free Name Generator, visit http://download.cnet.com/Free-Name-Generator/3000-31709_4-75999387.html



About Media Freeware

Media Freeware has several years of experience in providing highly sophisticated and innovative software solutions to customers. This company has now introduced the Name Generator and numerous other applications to assist users with their office as well as personal needs.



Media Contact

Media Freeware

Address: Seattle, WA

Email: info@mediafreware.com

URL: www.mediafreeware.com