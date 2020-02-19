Generator Rental Market Revenue Worth US$ 6 Bn by 2027

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2020 -- Global Generator Rental Market: Key Highlights



The global generator rental market was valued at ~US$ 3.9 Bn in 2018, and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period.



Among the fuel types, the diesel segment accounted for a major share of the global generator rental market in 2018. Diesel generators are the most fuel-efficient amongst all types of generators, and hence, they provide the most stable power supply across all applications.



Among the power ratings, the above 100kVA segment held a significant share of the global generator rental market in 2018. This is primarily ascribed to the rise in the demand for these generators in the utilities and oil & gas sectors.



Among the end users, the utilities segment held a major share of the global generator rental market in 2018.



The Middle East & Africa is estimated to offer immense growth potential to the global generator rental market in the next few years.



Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Generator Rental Market



The construction sector is one of the major end users of rental generators. Key developing countries are particularly bringing in various reforms and regulations to boost infrastructure development and the real estate sector. This growth is anticipated to augment the global generator rental market during the forecast period.



In 2022, Qatar would be hosting the FIFA World Cup, to become the first Gulf nation to do so. Qatar has begun preparing stadiums and facilities for the World Cup 2022, and it would be investing around US$ 6 Bn. Thus, the demand for rental generators is extremely high in the country.



Furthermore, Japan would be hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo in 2020. Hence, the country is investing heavily in the construction of stadiums and other facilities. In December 2018, Aggreko plc received a temporary electricity generation contract from the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.



Thus, growth of the global construction sector is expected to drive the global generator rental market during the forecast period.



Increase in mining activities in Africa and Latin America promotes the growth of the generator rental markets in the Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Mining activities are not long-lasting, and hence, players involved in mining prefer the use of rental generators to meet their energy demand.



However, growing environment-related concerns are likely to restrain the global generator rental market during the forecast period.



Middle East & Africa Highly Lucrative Market for Generators (Up to 20 kVA)



The Middle East & Africa dominates the global generator rental market. The Rest of the Middle East & Africa held a dominant share of the generator rental market in 2018. Poor grid infrastructure and insufficient power production in Africa is one of the major reasons for the growth of the market in the region.



Furthermore, the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) has around 57% of the world's proven oil reserves, and 41% of the world's proven natural gas resources. Most of these reserves are located in remote areas. This offers immense growth opportunities to the generator rental market in the region.



The generator rental market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth of the construction and manufacturing sectors and significant increase in oil and gas exploration and production activities are anticipated to drive the generator rental market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.



North America is another major region in the global generator rental market. The U.S. holds a major share of the generator rental market in North America. The generator rental market in the U.S. is mature and competitive, with the presence of several domestic and international players such as United Rentals, APR Energy, and Aggerko Plc, in the country.

Global Generator Rental Market: Key Developments



In June 2018, Aggreko Plc, a Glasgow-based (U.K.) global provider of portable power generation and climate control solutions, announced to have acquired Generator Hire Service, an Australia-based generator rental company, for US$ 3.6 Mn (GBP 2.7 Mn).



In January 2018, Aggreko planned to expand its China operations, announcing a joint venture with Shanghai Yude, a power rental company. Aggreko would be holding 21.5% stake in the new company. The new company's operations would be managed by Shanghai Yude in line with Aggreko's class-leading standards and procedures.



Competition Landscape of Global Generator Rental Market



The global generator rental market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a large number of players.



Rise in technological advancements, strong brand recognition, strong position of established players, and strict government regulations pose a barrier to the entry of new players in the global generator rental market.



Key players operating in the global generator rental market are Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Generac Holdings Inc., Himoinsa S.L., AKSA Power Generation, KOEL Green, Atlas Copco AB, Aggreko PLC, Kohler Co., United Rentals, Inc., APR Energy, AGCO Corporation, Herc Rentals Inc., Ashtead Group plc, Wartsila, and Cooper Equipment Rentals.