Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2020 -- he global generator sales market is expected to gain momentum from an ever-increasing demand for oil and gas. According to Fortune Business Insights, in a published report, titled, "Generator Sales": Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2019-2026, the global market is projected to reach approximately USD 29.9 Bn by the end of 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 5.79% in the forecast period. The report also states that the global generator sales market was valued at nearly USD 19.15 Bn in 2018.



Request a Sample Copy of the Global Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/generator-sales-market-100492



Top Players



Cummins Inc.

Caterpillar Inc.

Kohler-SDMO

Aggreko

Himoinsa

Ingersoll Rand

Wärtsilä

Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd.

Generac Power Systems

FG Wilson

Rolls-Royce

Atlas Copco

Honda Siel Power Products Ltd

Briggs & Stratton

Inmesol S.L

Yanmar Co., Ltd.

MQ Energy Inc.

Wacker Neuson



Order full Report https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100492



Infrastructural Development to Favor Market Growth in Asia Pacific



The global generator sales market is geographically divided into North America, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe. Amongst these regions, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the generator sales market share during the forecast period. This growth is attributable to the rising demand from emerging nations, such as Malaysia, Japan, China, Indonesia, and India. These countries have so far exhibited steady generator sales market growth. This is because of the possession of strong potential of development in pharmaceutical, construction, commercial, and marine.



Asia Pacific is hence considered to be one of the fastest-growing continents in the entire world because of the persistent development in developing countries, namely, China and India. Fortune Business Insights predicts that the demand for diesel generators will rise in these nations due to rising investment towards infrastructural development, which will, in turn, boost the generator sales market in the upcoming years. Moreover, the Middle East and Africa will exhibit rapid growth and will follow the footsteps of Asia Pacific during the forecast period.



The report further reveals that the rising demand from mining, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, residential, marine, manufacturing, and other industries will contribute to the global generator sales market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, rapid development in construction as well as other business units and expansion of mining industry, are likely to boost global market growth. Fortune Business Insights predicts that the global market will not witness tragic decline in sales and growth during the forecast period.



Have any Query? Speak to Analyst at: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/generator-sales-market-100492



Segmentation



1. By Fuel Type

Gas

Diesel

Others



2. By Power Rating

Below 75kVA

75-375kVA

375-750kVA

Above 750kVA



3. By Application

Stand By

Peak Shaving

Continuous



4. By End-User

Mining

Oil & Gas

Construction

Residential

Marine

Manufacturing

Pharmaceuticals

Commercial

Others



5. By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Mexico, Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/generator-sales-market-100492



Cummins Launches HSK78G Generator Series to Push the Level of Efficiency



Cummins Inc., a provider of engines, filtration, and power generation products, headquartered in the U.S., debuted its new natural gas generator series called HSK78G in March 2019. The series is specially designed to offer reliable power, regardless of the climate, including extreme altitude or extreme heat up to 131 degrees Celsius as well as the source of natural gas. According to the company, its new technology will represent a bold move into the field of natural gas. The HSK78G series models are suitable for several sets of industries, such as manufacturing, hospitals, mining, and shopping malls.



Rolls Royce, a pre-eminent engineering company, based in the U.K., announced in February 2019 that it had signed a contract to offer its MTU diesel generators in order to supply power backup to the nuclear power plant located at Hinkley Point C in Somerset in the U.K. The company stated that it had been using its in-house capability to provide four sets of generators, full system integration, and all controls and instrumentations.



Earlier, in September 2018, Cummins Inc. declared that it was awarded a contract worth D490.9 million by the United States Department of Defence. Its main aim was to produce diesel-powered generators. According to the contract, Cummins will supply Advanced Medium Mobile Power Sources (AMMPS) generator sets through 2023. These generators will possess carbon emission reduction of 509,698 metric tons carbon dioxide over their expected life.



Table of Content



5. Global Generator Sales Market Analysis (US$ Mn), Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Fuel Type

5.2.1. Diesel

5.2.2. Gas

5.2.3. Others

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Power Rating

5.3.1. Below 75kVA

5.3.2. 75-375kVA

5.3.3. 375-750kVA

5.3.4. Above 750kVA

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

5.4.1. Continuous Load

5.4.2. Standby Load

5.4.3. Peak Load

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End Use

5.5.1. Mining

5.5.2. Oil & Gas

5.5.3. Construction

5.5.4. Residential

5.5.5. Marine

5.5.6. Manufacturing

5.5.7. Pharmaceuticals

5.5.8. Commercial

5.5.9. Others

5.6. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.6.1. North America

5.6.2. Latin America

5.6.3. Europe

5.6.4. Asia Pacific

5.6.5. Middle East & Africa

6. North America Generator Sales Market Analysis (US$ Mn), Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Fuel Type

6.2.1. Diesel

6.2.2. Gas

6.2.3. Others

6.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Power Rating

6.3.1. Below 75kVA

6.3.2. 75-375kVA

6.3.3. 375-750kVA

6.3.4. Above 750kVA

6.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

6.4.1. Continuous Load

6.4.2. Standby Load

6.4.3. Peak Load

6.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End Use

6.5.1. Mining

6.5.2. Oil & Gas

6.5.3. Construction

6.5.4. Residential

6.5.5. Marine

6.5.6. Manufacturing

6.5.7. Pharmaceuticals

6.5.8. Commercial

6.5.9. Others

6.6. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

6.6.1. U.S.

6.6.2. Canada

7. Latin America Generator Sales Market Analysis (US$ Mn), Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

7.1. Key Findings / Summary

7.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Fuel Type

7.2.1. Diesel

7.2.2. Gas

7.2.3. Others

7.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Power Rating

7.3.1. Below 75kVA

7.3.2. 75-375kVA

7.3.3. 375-750kVA

7.3.4. Above 750kVA

7.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

7.4.1. Continuous Load

Toc Continued...!



(Have a Look at Reports Trending in "Energy & Power" Industry)



About us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.



Phone:



US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245



Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs