Generator Sales Market Worth $34.5 Billion by 2030

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2023 -- According to a research report "Generator Sales Market by Fuel Type (Diesel, Gas, LPG, biofuels), Power Rating (Up to 50 kW, 51–280 kW, 281-500 kW, 501-2000 kW, 2001-3500 kW, Above 3500 kW), Application, End-User Industry, Design, Sales Channel Region - Global Forecast to 2030" published by MarketsandMarkets, the global generator sales market is projected to reach USD 34.5 billion by 2030 from an estimated USD 23.1 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Generators are devices that convert mechanical energy into electrical energy. They consist of an engine or motor that drives a rotor, which creates a rotating magnetic field. This field induces an electric current in the stator windings, producing usable electrical power for various applications, such as providing backup power during outages.



Commercial, by end-user industry, is expected be the largest market during the forecast period.



Based on end-user industry, the generator sales market has been split into commercial, residential, industrial. Commercial end users include IT & telecom, healthcare, data centers, and others. Other commercial end users include hotels, shopping complexes, malls, and public infrastructure. Blackouts in commercial premises can lead to huge financial losses and safety issues. Also, it is challenging for IT and other commercial end users to conduct smooth operations during peak hours and in remote locations using power grids. Generators indirectly protect business interests and revenues by running operations smoothly and avoiding losses. These benefits is driving the market for commercial segment.



The direct segment, by sales channel is expected to be the fastest segment during the forecast period



Companies offering generators directly to end users or EPC contractors in different regions are considered under the direct sales segment. This mode eliminates the intermediaries involved in product distribution and helps avoid expensive overheads and reduce advertising costs. This advantage is driving the segment to the fastest market.



North America is expected to be the second largest region in the generator sales market



North America is expected to be the second largest generator sales market during the forecast period. Extensive LNG projects and growing investments in manufacturing and chemicals & petrochemicals industries are the primary drivers of the market in this region. Due to its large-scale industrial sector and the world's highest per capita energy consumption, the region has tremendous energy requirements. This is creating demand for the generators in the market.



Some of the major players in the generator sales market are Caterpillar Inc. (US), Cummins Inc. (US), Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (UK), Generac Holdings Inc. (US), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan). The major strategies adopted by these players include acquisitions, sales contracts, product launches, partnerships, and expansions.



