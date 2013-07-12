Generic Drugs Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012 - 2018 at Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- The generic drugs industry comprises of the manufacture and marketing of certain drugs which have the same active ingredients as the brand-name drugs manufactured by any pharmaceutical company. The major benefit of generic drugs is that the cost of such drugs is much less than that of branded drugs. Generic drugs come under the same governing framework as that of the brand-name drugs. The rationale behind generic drugs is that the patented drugs generally have a patent life of 20 years. However, the patent life of such drugs begins from the clinical trials and thus their commercial life is far less (approximately 15 years). After the patent expiry the manufacturers of such drugs face intense pricing pressure because of the competition from their cheap generic counterparts.



Sale of generic drugs also holds importance for entities such as wholesalers, pharmacies, and pharmacy benefit managers, as the sale of generic drugs provides higher profit margins than the sale of branded drugs. The generic drugs market is classified as simple generics, super-generics and biosimilars. Furthermore, the generic drugs market can be classified on the basis of their therapeutic applications such as anti-infective drugs, central nervous system drugs, cardiovascular products, anti-arthritis drugs, respiratory products, anti-cancer drugs and others. Geographically, North America is the largest consumer and manufacturer of generic drugs. In addition, the highest growth in this market is observed in Asia-Pacific.



Some of the major generic drugs manufacturers include pharmaceutical companies such as Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Actavis, Mylan, Inc., Apotex, Inc., Ranbaxy Laboratories, Ltd, Hospira, Inc., Par Pharmaceutical, Inc., Sandoz International GmbH, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd., Watson Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. and others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter's five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



