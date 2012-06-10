Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2012 -- ReportReserev announces the inclusion of its new report in Pharmaceuticals industry



ReportReserve, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research “Generics in Cardiovascular Diseases Market to 2018 - Loss of Lipitor Market Exclusivities and Impending Patent Expirations of Plavix to Drive Generic Substitution”. The report provides in-depth analysis of drivers and barriers that impact the global cardiovascular disorders market. The report analyzes the generics market for cardiovascular disorders in the US, the top five countries in Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain) and Japan. Treatment usage patterns are forecast until 2018 for the key geographies as well as the leading therapeutic segments. Furthermore, the report provides competitive benchmarking for the leading companies and analyzes the mergers, acquisitions and licensing agreements that shape the global markets.



This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by ReportReserve’s team of industry experts.



The global generics market cardiovascular drugs is expected to grow rapidly due to the growing dyslipdemia, thrombosis and hypertension populations in the developed countries, as well as patent expiries of major blockbusters such as Lipitor (atorvastatin), Plavix (clopidigrel) and Diovan (valsartan). The patent expiries of these blockbuster drugs will trigger generic competition in the cardiovascular therapeutics market, making it more competitive.



In 2010, the generics market for cardiovascular drugs was estimated at $20.5 billion, indicating a year on year decline of 0.9% from 2004-2010. Patent expiries of the leading antiplatelets/antithrombotics such as Plavix (clopidigrel) and Lovenox (enoxaparin) and lipid lowering blockbuster Lipitor in 2010-2012, resulting in uptake of generics, is expected to cause the market to increase significantly from 2010 to 2018.



Scope



- Annualized market data for the generics in cardiovascular disorders market from 2004 to 2010, forecast forward to 2018.

- Analysis of the leading therapeutic segments, including pulmonary arterial hypertension, thrombosis, dyslipidemia, hypertension, coronary artery disease, and Angina Pectoris.

- Analysis of the generics in cardiovascular disorders market in the leading geographies of the world, which include the US, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Japan.

- Market characterization of the generics in cardiovascular disorders market, including market size, annual cost of treatment and treatment usage pattern.

- Key drivers and barriers that have a significant impact on the generics market.

- Coverage of pipeline molecules in various phases of drug development.

- Competitive benchmarking of leading generic companies. The key companies studied in this report are

- Key M&A activities, licensing agreements that have taken place from 2004 to 2011 in the global cardiovascular disorders market.



Reasons to buy



- Build effective strategies to launch their pipeline products by identifying potential geographies.

- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products that might fill their portfolio gaps.

- Develop key strategic initiatives by studying the key strategies of top competitors.

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies by identifying the geographic markets poised for strong growth.

- Reinforce R&D pipelines by identifying new target mechanisms which can produce first-in-class molecules which are safer and more efficacious."



