Genesis Tree Service Creates New Branch in Fairfax as Part of Spring Expansion Plan

Fairfax, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- With spring in full swing and summer approaching, it is the fastest time for growth among plants and trees. With their green leaves returned, they can feed the growth of their branches and trunks, getting bigger every year. The problem is, many trees outgrow their surroundings, especially those in urban, built up areas. As such, they must be carefully controlled and maintained. Genesis Tree Service performs such services throughout Virginia, and has opened a new branch in Fairfax as part of an incredibly successful second quarter.



Genesis Tree Service promises to expand to six new communities before the summer is over, after already opening branches in new areas throughout Northern Virginia. With storm season approaching, they are fully equipped and prepared to offer fast and safe emergency tree services. A Fairfax tree removal service makes them an invaluable asset to communities vulnerable to storm damage.



Equally, they can nurture trees, helping them recover from fungal infections, reinforcing them when their own branches become too heavy and trimming them when their canopies begin to block too much sun in the garden. They even provide advice on what news trees to plant depending on the area, the soil and the sunlight so individuals can improve their gardens.



A spokesperson for Genesis Tree Service explained, “Fairfax was devastated by the 2012 derecho and there is nothing saying that an equally destructive storm complex isn’t around the corner. So we are doubling down to extend our reach into as many new Virginia neighborhoods as possible so that everyone can feel safe and confident that the greenery they are surrounded by can be protected, and can be cleared rapidly and effectively should the worst happen. We are thrilled with how the expansion is proceeding so far, and look forward to welcoming new clients.”



About Genesis Tree Service Fairfax

Genesis Tree Service Fairfax is the latest web presence of local arborists and tree service providers Genesis Tree Service. Established in 2007, they have served multiple counties across Northern Virginia and the Washington DC metro area. Owned by a local arborist, Genesis Tree Service provides all levels of tree care and control, from tree trimming and tree removal to storm damage clean up and emergency tree services. For more information please visit: https://fairfax.genesistreeservice.net