Genetic Studies and Testing Creating Substantial Opportunities for the Growth of the Global Electrophoresis Market at a CAGR of 5.1% over the Forecast Period of 2019-2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2019 -- Infinium Global Research has added a new report on "Electrophoresis Market (Electrophoresis Reagents - Protein Electrophoresis Reagents, and Nucleic Acid Electrophoresis Reagents; Electrophoresis Systems - Horizontal Gel Electrophoresis Systems, Vertical Gel Electrophoresis Systems, Capillary Electrophoresis Systems, and Gel Doc Systems; Gel-type - Polyacrylamide Gel, and Agarose Gel; End User - Diagnostic Labs, Research Laboratories, Quality Control Labs, and Other End Users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global electrophoresis market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



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The Rising Application of Genetic Studies and Testing, Surging the Growth of the Market Over the Forecast Period



The electrophoresis market is estimated to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period. A growing number of research and development activities is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The rising demand for genetic studies for new bacterial and viral species for the development of a new biological drug is boosting the growth of the market.



Moreover, increasing the biotech and pharmaceutical industries globally is also contributing to the growth of the market. On the other hand, the high cost of the instruments and reagents can hamper the growth of the market. However, the rising application of genetic studies and testing, supported by cost-effective instruments, can provide better opportunities for the market.



Electrophoresis Reagents is Estimated to Account for the Largest Market Share



The electrophoresis market is segmented based on electrophoresis reagents, electrophoresis systems, gel-type, and end-users. Based on the electrophoresis reagents market can be characterized by protein electrophoresis reagents and nucleic acid electrophoresis reagents.



Based on the electrophoresis systems market further divided into horizontal gel electrophoresis systems, vertical gel electrophoresis systems, capillary electrophoresis systems, and gel doc systems. Vertical gel electrophoresis systems further bifurcated into 1D gel Electrophoresis and 2D gel Electrophoresis. Gel types classified into Polyacrylamide gel and agarose gel. While the end-user segment further sub-segmented into diagnostic labs, research laboratories, quality control labs, and others.



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North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to Keep its Dominance in the Forecast Period



Geographically, the electrophoresis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America dominates the market and is expected to keep its dominance in the forecast period. The presence of major players and increasing funding for research activities by government and private sectors are some of the factors fuelling the growth of the market.



Europe holds the second position in the market. Growing healthcare industries, increasing demand for electrophoresis techniques in diagnostic centers and forensic labs are boosting the growth of the market in this region. The market in the Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period. The growing healthcare industry, the rising funding for research activities and educational research are contributing to the growth of the market.



Electrophoresis Market: Competitive Analysis



Key players in the market are, Key players contributing to the growth of the market include Bio-Rad Laboratories, GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Merck Millipore, PerkinElmer, Inc., Hoefer Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Lonza Group Ltd. and others. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and GE Healthcare Ltd. are dominating the global electrophoresis market.



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Reasons to Buy this Report:



=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the electrophoresis.



=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.



=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.



=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus on investing, consolidate, expand and diversify.