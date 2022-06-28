New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2022 -- Latest published market study on Worldwide Genetically Modified Food Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Worldwide Genetically Modified Food space, as well as what our survey respondents—all outsourcing decision-makers—predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Monsanto (United States), DuPont (United States), Syngenta (Switzerland), Bayer (Germany), BASF Gmbh (Germany), Groupe Limagrain (France), KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (Germany).



Scope of the Report of Genetically Modified Food

Genetically modified food also known as genetically engineered foods or bioengineered foods are produced from plants or animals whose DNA has been altered through genetic engineering. Genetic modification is a special set of gene technology that alters the genetic machinery of such living organisms as animals, plants or microorganisms. It helps to the introduction of new traits as well as greater control over traits.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Herbicide Tolerance (HR), Insect Resistance (IR), Stacked Traits (ST)), Application (Crops, Vegetables, Fruits, Animal Products), Crop (Corn, Cotton, Soya Bean, Canola, Sugar Beet, Other)



Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for High Yielding Crops

Demand for Nutritious Food Items with Long Shelf Life



Opportunities:

Rising Demand for Healthy Food Products

Growing Demand for Food Due To Increasing World Population



Market Trends:

Demand for Innovative Products



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



