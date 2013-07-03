Genf20 Plus a Veteran Player in the Anti Aging Market Is Still Making Waves

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- In modern medical circles, much attention has been focused on the claims of many products to reverse the aging process. Perhaps no other goal is so eagerly sought as the promise of extended youth made by many in the health supplement industry.



Of all the treatments out there, none have shown the same results as produced by Human Growth Hormone Therapy.



Human Growth Hormone, or HGH, is a natural hormone in the body which, in addition to controlling the growth process in children, has been linked to many other crucial health issues, including muscle and bone health, the condition of the skin, the ability to control and maintain a proper weight, and even the healing process itself. For more on HGH go to http://hghhelp.info/



HGH levels begin to drop when we reach our twenties and continue to drop year after year as we get older. By the time a person reaches middle age, studies have shown several marked effects linked to this shortage of HGH, including:



- Loss of muscle mass

- Loss of bone density

- Uncontrolled weight gain

- Loss of energy and sex drive



As per info found at http://www.hghhelp.info/hghdeficiencyinadults.php by the time we reach 70 or 80, our HGH levels are almost at zero, making it difficult for people in that age group to heal from injuries or diseases.



Studies performed on patients in a variety of age groups have shown that when the level of HGH in the system is increased, the negative effects of aging are slowed and even reversed.



However, injections of synthetic HGH , once considered the only way to increase HGH levels, are expensive and risky. Synthetic HGH is only available by prescription and many serious side effects have been associated with its use, including:



- Carpal tunnel syndrome

- Bone and joint deformities

- Enlargement of the organs, including the heart

- Water retention



For a more on HGH side effects visit http://hghhelp.info/hghsideeffects.php



Nutritionists took up the fight against aging by formulating supplements which help the body naturally increase the levels of HGH produced each day. These formulations, also called releasers, contain ingredients which stimulate the pituitary gland, the source of natural HGH in our bodies.



One of the early products in this field, GENF20, showed significant results when used as directed. Studies and testimonials are available which claim that GEN20 PLUS, a second generation formulation, has brought relief to thousands of people suffering from the debilitating effects of old age.



The claims seem to be remarkable, but the evidence to support them is available on the GENF20plus.org web site.



The original GENF20 formula focuses on the Anti Aging and regenerative effects of Human Growth Hormones. This makes them a popular choice both for those who wish to look younger, and for athletes and body builders who want a legal way to increase performance and muscle tone.



According to sources in the supplement industry, GENF20 Plus was developed to include additional ingredients which promote general good health. These include a wide variety of anti oxidants which help to boost the body’s immune system. This makes GENF20 Plus a popular choice for those looking for a single supplement to help them stay healthy. To learn more about Genf20 Plus visit http://www.hghhelp.info/genf20plus.php



While no supplement is approved by the FDA for anti aging therapy, GENF20 Plus have a loyal corps of long time users who support their claims.



