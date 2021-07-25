GENIQUE Brings Classy, Genuine Leather Wallets to the Market

Kanpur, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2021 -- GENIQUE offers an extensive range of premium customized leather products. With them, one adds a message, quote, and many more to their desired item. The company is committed to making gifting easy. They have a well-trained and experienced customer support team that is always ready to respond to clients' queries, concerns, and ideas. The company's products are made from vegan and genuine leather. Thus, clients can rest assured of buying quality products.



Speaking about the company's shipping services, the company spokesperson said, "We offer international shipping services for clients living in the UK, USA, UAE, Australia, Belgium, and Singapore. The estimated delivery time for our international shipping is approximately 10-15 days. Our company provides free shipping services within India for orders above Rs. 500. To know more, clients can visit our website."



Leather wallets are highly durable products that do not just smell good but also feel good. They vary in terms of design and many more. Those wanting to purchase a personalized leather wallet for him can consider contacting GENIQUE. The company offers a wide variety of high-quality leather wallets in India. Some of their items are available as single products, while others can be purchased as combos with personalized keychains. The company takes immense pride in taking the quality of a customized wallet with a name in India to an entirely new level. With them, clients can rest assured of getting refined products that they can be proud of.



Speaking about the benefits of using a personalized passport cover, the company spokesperson said, "Passports are typically one of the most vital travel documents. When not covered, the item normally becomes an easy target for thieves. Thus, clients should make sure that their important travel documents are well protected. Here are some benefits of using a passport cover. The item protects one's important documents from wear and tear or any kind of damage by spilled liquids or rain. They help one stay organized and make their passport unique and easy to identify."



Workstations usually play a significant role in one's daily routine as they spend maximum hours of their day on that. Thus, one needs to protect them from damage and make them as comfortable as they can be. They can consider buying a laptop mat for a desk since it can save one's desk from scratches and stains. The item also protects one's laptop, mouse, and keyboard from blemishes when they come in contact with the desk. Those wanting to order a desk mat for the office can contact GENIQUE. The company offers environmental-friendly desk mats that add an elegant look to clients' workstations.



