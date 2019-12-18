Genital Herpes Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2028

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2019 -- Genital Herpes Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028



(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on Genital Herpes Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028



Some of the key facts of the report

1. The total Genital Herpes prevalent population in 7 major markets was 82,662,204 in 2017.

2. The higher prevalence of Genital Herpes in the United States with 41,589,239 cases in 2017.

3. Among the European countries, Germany has the highest prevalent population of Genital Herpes with 7,008,717 cases and the United Kingdom has the lowest number of cases.



Key benefits of the report



1. Genital Herpes market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Genital Herpes epidemiology and Genital Herpes market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Genital Herpes market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Genital Herpes market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Genital Herpes market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Genital Herpes market.



Request for sample pages



"Genital Herpes is more prevalent among females as compared to males."



Genital Herpes therapeutic market in seven major markets was USD 899 million in 2017. The United States reports the largest market size of Genital Herpes when compared to EU5 (United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Spain) and Japan. Among the EU5 countries, Germany has the highest Genital Herpes market size with USD 119 million in 2017, while the UK has the lowest market size of Genital Herpes with USD 55 million in 2017.



There are presently three FDA approved anti-viral therapies including Acyclovir, Famciclovir and Valacyclovir, which are being used for the Genital herpes treatment in the United States. All drugs are acyclic nucleoside analogues and their specific antiviral activity is based on one key enzyme of HSV-1 and HSV- 2, the thymidine kinase that converts the antiviral compounds to their monophosphates. Catalyzed by cellular enzymes, the monophosphates of nucleoside analogues are further phosphorylated to diphosphates and the active triphosphates that inhibit and fix the viral DNA polymerases, an essential enzyme for HSV-1 and HSV-2 replication. Curative drugs and vaccines remain one of the major unmet medical need in this space. Herpes simplex virus (HSV) causes an incurable viral infection that affects millions of people worldwide. The virus spreads through close person-to-person contact, breeching the mucocutaneous barrier by direct mucosal penetration or through micro-abrasions in the skin.



In conclusion, Genital Herpes market is anticipated to experience a positive growth in the coming years owing to the already prescribed products along with the launch of distinctive emerging therapies.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Genital Herpes treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. GEN 003

2. Pritelivir

3. VCL-HB01

And many others



The key players in Genital Herpes market are:

1. Genocea Biosciences

2. AiCuris

3. Vical

And many others



Table of contents



1. Key Insights

2. Genital Herpes Market Overview at a Glance

3. Genital Herpes Disease Background and Overview

4. Genital Herpes Epidemiology and Patient Population

5. Country Wise Genital Herpes Epidemiology

5.1. United States

5.2. Germany

5.3. France

5.4. United Kingdom

5.5. Italy

5.6. Spain

5.7. Japan

6. Genital Herpes Current Treatment and Medical Practices

7. Unmet Needs

8. Genital Herpes Marketed drugs

8.1. Famvir: Novartis

8.2. Valtrex: GlaxoSmithKline

8.3. Zovirax: GlaxoSmithKline

9. Genital Herpes Emerging Drugs

9.1. GEN 003: Genocea Biosciences

9.2. Pritelivir: AiCuris

9.3. VCL-HB01: Vical

10. Genital Herpes 7 Major Market Analysis

11. Genital Herpes Emerging Therapies Market

11.1. Market Outlook by Country

11.2. Genital Herpes Market Size by Emerging Therapies

11.2.1. EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

11.2.1.1. Germany

11.2.2. Market Size of Genital Herpes by Emerging Therapies

11.2.2.1. France

11.2.3. Genital Herpes Market Size by Emerging Therapies

11.2.3.1. United Kingdom

11.2.4. Market Size of Genital Herpes by Emerging Therapies

11.2.4.1. Spain

11.2.5. Genital Herpes Market Size by Emerging Therapies

11.2.5.1. Italy

11.3. Market Size by Emerging Therapies

11.3.1. Japan: Market Outlook

12. Market Drivers

13. Market Barriers

14. Appendix

15. DelveInsight Capabilities

16. Disclaimer



About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.



Contact us:

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+919650213330

SOURCE DelveInsight