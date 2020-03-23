Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2020 -- Genital Warts Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on Genital Warts Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



Some of the key facts of the report

1. Around 3–4 million cases of genital warts occur each year in men with a peak rate of 500 per 100,000 in the 25–29 year-old group.

2. The genital Warts incidence rate was highest among women (6.3/1,000 person-years) and men (2.9/1,000 person-years) aged 20–24 years old.

3. Around one per cent of sexually active adults in the United States have genital warts.



Key benefits of the report

1. Genital Warts market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Genital Warts epidemiology and Genital Warts market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Genital Warts market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Genital Warts market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Genital Warts market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Genital Warts market.



Request for sample pages



"It has been observed that female cases are diagnosed more often as compared with males."



The available Genital Warts treatment options include cryotherapy, podophyllum resin, trichloroacetic acid, surgical removal, or patient-applied therapy with podofilox 0.5% topical solution or gel and imiquimod 5% cream. After 16 weeks of treatment on average, sinecatechins causes complete clearance of warts in 53–58% of patients, compared with a clearance rate of 33–37% with a placebo cream. This effect appears to be higher than that demonstrated with imiquimod and podofilox, although no studies have directly compared sinecatechins with these products. Recurrence of warts will affect 5.9–6.5% of patients using sine-catechins, but those using imiquimod and podofilox may have higher rates of recurrence. Veregen is a registered trademark of MediGene (Germany) and is distributed in the USA by PharmaDerm.



Apart from these medications, there are several preventative measures as well that can be taken to avoid the disease. HPV vaccines also known as Gardasil and Gardasil 9 can prevent men and women from genital warts, and can also prevent against strains of HPV that are linked to cervical cancer.



A vaccine called Cervarix is also available for preventing the HPV infection. This vaccine prevents cervical cancer, but not against genital warts. The people up to age 45 years can get administered with the HPV vaccine, as well as children aged 9. The vaccine is given in a series of two or three shots based on age. Both types of vaccine should be administered before the person becomes sexually active. In 2006, the FDA approved the use of the first HPV vaccine, Gardasil (HPV4, Merck & Co.) for the prophylactic treatment of girls and young women (9 years) through 26 years of age for the prevention of the following pathologies caused by HPV types 16 and 18: cervical, vulvar, and vaginal cancer, and condyloma acuminata.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Genital Warts treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. VP-102

2. CB-06-02

3. HPV type 6/11 bivalent vaccine

And many others



The key players in Genital Warts market are:

1. Verrica Pharmaceuticals

2. Cassiopea

3. Xiamen Innovax Biotech

And many others



Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Genital Warts

3. Genital Warts Market Overview at a Glance

4. Genital Warts Disease Background and Overview

5. Genital Warts Epidemiology and Patient Population

6. Genital Warts Treatment

7. Unmet Needs

8. Genital Warts Marketed Drugs

8.1. Key Cross Competition

8.2. Condylox: Allergan

8.3. GARDASIL 9: Merck & Co.

9. Genital Warts Emerging Therapies

9.1. VP-102: Verrica Pharmaceuticals

9.2. CB-06-02: Cassiopea

9.3. HPV type 6/11 bivalent vaccine: Xiamen Innovax Biotech

10. The United States Market Outlook

11. Market Drivers

12. Market Barriers

13. Appendix

14. DelveInsight Capabilities

15. Disclaimer

16. About DelveInsight



About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.



Contact us:

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+919650213330

SOURCE DelveInsight