Genital Warts Treatment Book from 5daysorless.com Is Updated with New Content

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- 5daysorless.com, a website that is devoted to telling the story about a young man’s experience with conquering genital warts, has just announced that his book has been updated with new information about a genital warts treatment that is truly effective. The recent additions to the book, which is titled “The 5 Day (Or Less) Genital Warts Eradication System,” means that the system is now even more effective than ever at eliminating genital warts.



The website, 5daysorless.com, was founded by a young man named Ashton Christiansen. In a series of articles posted on the site, Ashton tells an extremely personal story about how he and his wife suffered from genital warts. Although they visited their physicians and tried numerous medications and creams to eliminate the often embarrassing and painful problem, they found that none of the doctor-recommended treatments would help. Rather than give up, the couple started to research how to get rid of genital warts, and they discovered a natural way that was not only effective for them, but the thousands of people who have already tried their system.



As a bonus, the system that Ashton and his wife have discovered can be done completely from the privacy of home. The home remedies for genital warts discussed in their book teach people step-by-step how to treat genital warts and how to permanently eliminate their infections, once and for all.



As Ashton wrote in an article on the 5daysorless.com website, he completely understands what it is like to feel frightened and panicked following a diagnosis of genital warts. He knows how lonely and embarrassing it can be to live with the health condition, and the desperation people feel to try to get rid of it.



“Trust me when I tell you I completely understand where you are at … and know what is going on inside your head, because it wasn’t that long ago that the exact same things were going on inside my head,” Ashton wrote, adding that with the system he and his wife developed, people can regain control of their genital wart infections so that once it goes away, it stays away.



“‘The 5 Day (Or Less) Genital Wart Eradication System’ covers every single detail needed for you to finally regain your life.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about the book is welcome to visit 5daysorless.com; there, they can read the couple’s full story and purchase the newly-updated book.



About 5daysorless.com

5daysorless.com is a website that is devoted to helping people learn how to get rid of their genital warts. The site was founded by a couple who researched natural ways to safely eliminate their own genital warts. The couple helps others who currently suffering from genital warts to finally stop their infections from the privacy of their own home. For more information, please visit http://www.5daysorless.com