Genito-Urinary Drugs Market Research, Developments and Precise Outlook 2020 to 2030

The global genito-urinary drugs market is expected to decline from $54.2 billion in 2019 to $43.8 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -19.3%. The decline is mainly due to the disruption caused by the lockdown measure across various countries to contain COVID-19 spread.



The global genito-urinary drugs market is expected to decline from $54.2 billion in 2019 to $43.8 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -19.3%. The decline is mainly due to the disruption caused by the lockdown measure across various countries to contain COVID-19 spread. Currently there is less demand for genito-urinary drugs mainly as people are staying at home and are less likely to get exposed to factors that might cause genito-urinary infections, or other hormonal diseases caused by lifestyle changes or eating habits. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2021 and reach $61.4 billion in 2023.



North America was the largest region in the global genito-urinary drugs market, accounting for 55% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 20% of the global genito-urinary drugs market. Africa was the smallest region in the global genito-urinary drugs market.



The launch of combination products for the treatment of urinary tract infections is an emerging trend in the genito-urinary disorder drugs market. Competitors in the market are developing combination drugs to fight multi-drug resistant bacteria and also expanding indications for existing drugs for the treatment of genito-urinary disorders. For instance, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. offers ZERBAXA, a combination drug of a novel cephalosporin and a beta-lactamase inhibitor used for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections.



The genito-urinary drugs market consists of sales of genito-urinary drugs and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce genito-urinary drugs to treat genito- urinary diseases. This industry includes establishments that produce infertility drugs, hormonal contraceptives, erectile dysfunction drugs and hormonal replacement drugs to treat infertility, infections and prevent pregnancy. It also consists of establishments which produce drugs for benign prostatic hypertrophy, drugs for urinary incontinence and overactive bladder, diuretics to treat urinary calculi, cystic kidney disease, Reno vascular diseases, glomerular disorders and other urinary disorders.



Scope of the Report:



Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Hormonal Contraceptives; Drugs For Benign Prostatic hypertrophy; Drugs For Infertility; Drugs For Erectile Dysfunction; Drugs For Urinary Incontinence And Overactive Bladder; Drugs For Infections And Others; Drugs For Hormonal Replacement Therapy; Diuretics

2) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies; Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores; Others

3) By Route Of Administration: Oral; Parenteral; Others

4) By Drug Classification: Branded Drugs; Generic Drugs

5) By Mode Of Purchase: Prescription-Based Drugs; Over-The-Counter Drugs



Companies Mentioned: Daiichi Sankyo Company; Pfizer Inc; Bayer AG; Astellas Pharma Inc; Allergan Plc



Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises; Number of Employees



Countries: Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, Genito-Urinary Drugs indicators comparison.



Influence of the Genito-Urinary Drugs Market Report:



-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Genito-Urinary Drugs market.

-The detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Genito-Urinary Drugs market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Genito-Urinary Drugs market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Genito-Urinary Drugs market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Genito-Urinary Drugs market.



What are the market factors that are explained in the report?



-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Global Genito-Urinary Drugs Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



