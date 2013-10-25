Genius Business Solutions Provides Best Selling Product Database with the Launch of WhatToSell.com.au

Adelaide, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- Making it easy for people to make money online, sell on eBay, and find exceptional ways to make money from home Genius Business Solutions has launched their website WhatToSell.com.au in hopes of streamlining the process. Doing the footwork to research not only what to sell, but where to buy products to achieve the highest profit, the site is the world’s first online tool to help business owners do well at online selling. “With our Best Selling Products database users can have a feasibility study for high demand products in seconds.” said Deniz Subasi, Founder of WhatToSell.com.au. “We call it Procurement Intelligence for traders, importers, eBay sellers and shop owners.”



Providing extensive best-selling products sourcing, due diligence and inspection services the website amply frees business owners up to pursue other areas of their businesses successfully. Due to officially launch in October 2013 the new sales resource online will no doubt change the lives of importers and exporters worldwide.



For more information visit http://whattosell.com.au.



To connect on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Google + and Pinterest visit https://www.facebook.com/BestSellingProductsOnline, https://twitter.com/whattosellAUS, http://www.youtube.com/whattosell, https://plus.google.com/u/0/b/112834106778374966046/112834106778374966046 and http://pinterest.com/whattosell respectively.



CONTACT: Deniz Subasi

(0424014661)