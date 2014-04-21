Genius Host - BlackLotus DDOS Protected Fastest & Affordable Canadian Web Hosting Offers First Class Support and Uptime

Punjab, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Genius Host is the BlackLotus DDOS Protected, fastest Canadian web hosting provider offering first class support and uptime. Our name-brand servers are housed within top tier datacenters in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.



Our web hosting plans are designed for personal and business clientele who require performance, affordability and reliability.



Main Features:



BlackLotus DDOS Protection

Black Lotus provides various levels of DDoS prevention and service agreements that are made available by the Black Lotus High Performance Carrier Network. Black Lotus has developed sophisticated DDoS attack technologies. It also pays careful attention to regulatory compliance and structures its services to ensure PCI compliance. The Black Lotus management console provides deep insight into the anatomy of an attack. The Black Lotus security operations center is always on, and people can reach an engineer whenever it's necessary. Black Lotus provides one of the best services to mitigate DDoS attacks.



Solid-State Drives Storage

Our servers are powered by solid-state drives (SSD) which are up to 100 times faster than regular hard disk drives to ensure maximum performance and reliability.



LiteSpeed Web Server

LiteSpeed web server is up to 9 times faster than Apache web server. It increases performance of PHP by 50% and SSL by 3 times. LiteSpeed fully supports .htaccess, mod_rewrite, and everything else that Apache is well known for. If ones website works on an Apache host it will work even better and faster on our LiteSpeed powered hosting!



Multiple Php Ver.

Our servers are packaged with multiple versions of PHP. Select between PHP 5.3, 5.4 and 5.5 from the control panel.



Cloud Linux OS

Other OS allow servers to go offline due to a single account while CloudLinux stays stable by isolating the impact to the offending tenant.



Latest cPanel

cPanel is the most popular control panel with a user friendly point-and-click interface that allows users to customize their hosting experience to fit their needs.



Softaculous one-click installer

Softaculous offers one-click automated installation of 336 popular scripts. Softaculous offers a simple, easy-to-use and organized interface to find and install the applications one needs in less than 5 minutes. Best of all, the service is provided to Genius Host clients completely free!



CloudFlare CDN Plugin

CloudFlare is a free service that accelerates and secures ones website by acting as a proxy between the visitors and GeniusHost servers. With CloudFlare, users can protect their website against malicious visitors, save bandwidth and reduce average page load times.



RVSiteBuilder Pro

RVSiteBuilder Pro is an advanced website builder that is so easy to use - anybody can make a professional grade website now in just 5 minutes!



Daily, Weekly & Monthly R1Soft CDP Backups

Our backup service runs once a day and only 30 days of backups are kept. This service is provided to users as a courtesy. People can restore backup from Cpanel.



FFmpeg & Flv2tools, LAME MP3 Encoder, Ruby On Rails, Mplayer & Mencoder

MySQL powered by Solid-State Drives

99.9% Uptime Guarantee

24/7 Technical Support

30 Day Money Back Guarantee and much more!



http://www.geniushost.in

Email:- info@geniushost.in

Mobile:- +91-85912-86912



Contact info.

Genius Host

Chandigarh Road, Jamalpur

Ludhiana

Punjab

141010