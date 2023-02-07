Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2023 -- An investigation was announced for investors of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) shares over potential securities laws violations by Genius Sports Limited f.k.a. dMY Technology Group, Inc. II.



Investors who purchased shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) concerning whether a series of statements by Genius Sports Limited regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



London based Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries.



On April 20, 2021, Genius Sports Group announced that it has completed its business combination with dMY Technology Group, Inc. II ("dMY II"). Upon completion of the Business Combination, the combined company changed its name to Genius Sports Limited ("Genius Sports" or "the Company"). Beginning on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, Genius Sports' ordinary shares and warrants began to trade on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") under the ticker symbols "GENI" and "GENI WS", respectively.



Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) declined to as low as $3.12 per share on December 28, 2022.



