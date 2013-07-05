Genlux Magazine Summer Issue Launch Party with Brook Burke Charvet

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Over 300 of Los Angeles's trendsetters and stylemakers ventured to the top of the Luxe Rodeo Drive Hotel for a summer soiree under the stars to celebrate Genlux's summer issue release. The event was hosted by cover model Brooke Burke, selected by Genlux as the Sexiest Woman Over Forty. Among the stylish guests were Kris Jenner, David Charvet, supermodel Kelly Emberg, Richie Sambora, Nikki Lund, Big Time Rush Star Stephen Kramer Glickman, model/actress Beau Dunn and many others. The beautiful Terri Seymour was also in attendance doing live red carpet coverage of the guests for the television show EXTRA.



All eyes were on the fashion presentation of Sambora and Lund's Nikki Rich collection and the FreyWille brand's colorful jewelry worn on the stunning Wilhelmina Models. Towards the end of the evening, Mayte Garcia of VH-1's Hollywood Exes, who also appears in the new issue of Genlux, took to the stage along with master percussionists Faisal Zedan, and Donavon, for a mesmerizing belly dance performance.



Guest sipped on delectable concoctions created from Belvedere Vodka and Hansen's mixers. Also on hand were refreshing fruit infused Hint Water. The Moroccan-themed decor was masterfully executed by OCLA Events.