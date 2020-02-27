Genome Editing Market Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis and Forecast to 2025 : CRISPR THERAPEUTICS, Caribou Biosciences, Inc.

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2020 -- Global Genome Editing Market: Overview



Also known as genome editing with engineered nucleases (GEEN), genome editing is a method of altering DNA within a cell in a safe manner. The technique is also used for removing, adding, or modifying DNA in the genome. By thus editing the genome, it is possible to change the primary characteristic features of an organism or a cell.



The global genome editing market can be segmented on the basis of delivery method, technology, application, and geography. By technology, the global genome editing market can be segmented into Flp-In, CRISPR, PiggyBac, and ZFN. Based on delivery method, in vivo and ex vivo can be the two broad segments of the global genome editing market. By application, the global genome editing market can be categorized into medicine, academic research, and biotechnology.



Global Genome Editing Market: Key Trends



Since genome editing is gaining rising adoption in the domain of scientific research for attaining a better understanding of biological aspects of organisms and how they work, the global genome editing market is likely to promise considerable growth over the forthcoming years. More importantly, genome editing is being used by medical technologies, where it can be used for modifying human blood cells which can then be placed back in the body for treating conditions such as AIDS and leukemia. The technology can also be potentially utilized to combat infections such as MRSA as well as simple genetic disorders including hemophilia and muscular dystrophy.



Global Genome Editing Market: Market Potential



As more easy-to-use and flexible genome technologies are being developed, greater potential of genome editing is being recognized across bioprocessing and treatment modalities. For instance, in May 2017, MilliporeSigma announced that it successfully developed a novel genome editing tool which can make the CRISPR system more productive, specific, and flexible. The researchers thus have a more number of experimental options along with faster results.



All this can lead to a growing rate of drug development, enabling access to more advanced therapies. Proxy-CRISPR, the new technique, makes access to earlier inaccessible aspects of the genome possible. As most of the existing CRISPR systems cannot manage without re-engineering of human cells, the new method is expected to gain more popularity by virtue of the elimination of the need for re-engineering, simplifying the procedures.



Several other market players are focusing on clinical studies with a view to produce effective treatments for different health conditions. For example, another major genome editing firm, Editas Medicine, Inc. announced the results of its pre-clinical study displaying the success of the CEP290 gene present in the retina of primates in the same month. With the positive results of the study, the company's belief in the vast potential of its candidate in the treatment of a genetically inherited retinal degenerative disease, Leber congenital amaurosis type 10, affecting children's eyesight has been reinforced.



Global Genome Editing Market: Regional Outlook



By geography, the global genome editing market can be segmented into Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and North America. North America registered the highest growth in the past, and has been claiming the largest portion of the global genome editing market presently. The extraordinary growth of this region can be attributed to greater adoption of cutting edge technologies across several research organizations. The U.S., being the hub of research activities, is expected to emerge as the leading contributor. Asia Pacific is also likely to witness tremendous demand for genome editing over the forthcoming period, assisting the expansion of the global genome editing market.



Global Genome Editing Market: Competitive Analysis



CRISPR THERAPEUTICS, Caribou Biosciences, Inc., Sigma Aldrich Corporation, Sangamo, Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., Editas Medicine, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Recombinetics, Inc are some of the key firms operating in the global genome editing market.



