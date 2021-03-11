Genome Editing Market Share to Reach USD 11.59 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 14.8% : Reports and Data

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2021 -- Genome editing refers to a genetic engineering method used for insertion, deletion, or modification in the genome of any organism. Genome editing has come up as promising tool with wide scale application of established genetic engineering technologies such as TALEN and introduction of new methods such as CRISPR technology. Genome Editing Market to reach USD 11.59 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.8% through the forecast period.



Key participants include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, GenScript, Horizon Discovery Group Plc, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc, Lonza, New England Biolabs and Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.



The market is driven by the increasing incidence of genetic diseases, favorable funding scenario for research & development in the field of genetic engineering, technological advancements in genetic engineering such as developments in CRISPR technology, increasing focus of food industry on genetically modified organisms, and rising awareness about efficacy as well applications of genetic engineering methods. For instance, globally over 175 million hectares of land is used for GM crops production. However, stringent regulatory scenario and ethical concerns for gene editing research and applications and concerns among end users regarding use of gene alteration therapies are likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Genetic Editing market on the basis of type, application, end user and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2026)



Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)

Transcription Activator-Like Effector Nucleases (TALEN)

Zinc Finger Nucleases (ZFN)

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2026)



Animal Genetic Engineering

Therapeutic Application

Genetically Modified Organisms

Plant Genetic Engineering

Cell Line Engineering



End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2026)



Pharma-Biotech Companies

Academic Institutes & Research Center

Agrigenomic Companies

Contract Research Organizations



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Further key findings from the report suggest



CRISPR market is rising at a high growth rate of 30.9 percent in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe. Rising application of genetic engineering for therapeutics will drive the demand for the market during forecast period across all regions.



The valuation for TALEN market was USD 1.79 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to USD 2.01 billion by 2026. Benefits associated with TALEN high degrees of precision and control, is the key factor supporting the wide-scale adoption of the technology and consequently contributing to the market growth.



Asia Pacific is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.8 percent in the forecast period. Emerging markets such China and Japan are likely to witness high growth

Regional regulatory approval is another key regulatory factor for adoption and growth of genetic editing in the region.



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2017 – 2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Rising number of research publications related to genetic engineering

3.2. Funding for genomic research

3.3. Rising incidence of target diseases across the globe

3.4. Increasing focus on infrastructure development for genomics and life science research

Chapter 4. Genome Editing Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Genome Editing Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Genome Editing Market Value Chain Analysis, 2017-2027

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Genome Editing Market Impact Analysis

Continued…



