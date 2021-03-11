Genome Editing Market Share to Reach USD 11.59 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 14.8% : Reports and Data

The study methodologies used to examine Genome Editing Market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027 further classifies the industry by type, geography, end-use and end-user to add more precision and bring to light factors responsible for augmenting business development.
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2021 -- Genome editing refers to a genetic engineering method used for insertion, deletion, or modification in the genome of any organism. Genome editing has come up as promising tool with wide scale application of established genetic engineering technologies such as TALEN and introduction of new methods such as CRISPR technology. Genome Editing Market to reach USD 11.59 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.8% through the forecast period.
Key participants include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, GenScript, Horizon Discovery Group Plc, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc, Lonza, New England Biolabs and Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.
The market is driven by the increasing incidence of genetic diseases, favorable funding scenario for research & development in the field of genetic engineering, technological advancements in genetic engineering such as developments in CRISPR technology, increasing focus of food industry on genetically modified organisms, and rising awareness about efficacy as well applications of genetic engineering methods. For instance, globally over 175 million hectares of land is used for GM crops production. However, stringent regulatory scenario and ethical concerns for gene editing research and applications and concerns among end users regarding use of gene alteration therapies are likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Genetic Editing market on the basis of type, application, end user and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2026)
Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)
Transcription Activator-Like Effector Nucleases (TALEN)
Zinc Finger Nucleases (ZFN)
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2026)
Animal Genetic Engineering
Therapeutic Application
Genetically Modified Organisms
Plant Genetic Engineering
Cell Line Engineering
End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2026)
Pharma-Biotech Companies
Academic Institutes & Research Center
Agrigenomic Companies
Contract Research Organizations
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2026)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Further key findings from the report suggest
CRISPR market is rising at a high growth rate of 30.9 percent in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe. Rising application of genetic engineering for therapeutics will drive the demand for the market during forecast period across all regions.
The valuation for TALEN market was USD 1.79 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to USD 2.01 billion by 2026. Benefits associated with TALEN high degrees of precision and control, is the key factor supporting the wide-scale adoption of the technology and consequently contributing to the market growth.
Asia Pacific is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.8 percent in the forecast period. Emerging markets such China and Japan are likely to witness high growth
Regional regulatory approval is another key regulatory factor for adoption and growth of genetic editing in the region.
