Genome Sequencing Market (Genechips, Reagents for DNA Extraction & Purification, Sequencing) Worth $19.0 Billion by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Genomics may be defined as the study of chromosomes, genes, and their functions in search of aspects helpful in spotting, preventing, or controlling disease through drug treatments or vaccinations” – Ontario Genomics Institute



Increasing government funding and technological advancements are expected to positively influence the market growth, while the decline in average selling prices of instruments and services is expected to be tempered by the increase in genetic testing volumes.The expanding application of genomics research and testing, aided by declining cost of instruments and consumables presents several growth opportunities for market participants in the manufacturing and services industry. This report details the technology roadmap of innovations in this market in conjunction with strategies adopted by market players ofall Tiers. The mergers and acquisitions as well as alliances and agreements witnessed by the global market in the last ten years have been analyzed to identify acquisition motives and growth opportunities and strategies for market players of all Tiers.



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The major drivers of the global market are extensive government funding in gene-related researches and increase in demand for clinical application such as personalized medicine. Technological innovations, and low cost and time associated with DNA-sequencing are also expected to influence the market growth during the forecast period; however, decreasing average selling prices of genomics instruments and services, and increased market consolidation are anticipated to challenge the market growth.



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n 2013, North America was found to be the regional market that contributed the largest share of revenues to the global market, followed by Europe, APAC, and RoW. The market in the APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to increasing demand for diagnostics and academic research applications.



Notable players in the market include Roche Diagnostic (Switzerland), Life Technologies, Corp. (U.S.), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.). Roche, Life Technologies, and QIAGEN were the top three market players that accounted for over 40% of the revenues earned by the global market in 2013.



Browse related reports:

Gene Expression Analysis Market by Technology (DNA Microarray, Real-Time PCR, Next Generation Sequencing), Consumables (DNA Chips, Reagents), Services (Gene Profiling, Bioinformatics, Data Analysis Software) & Applications] - Global Forecast to 2018

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/gene-expression-analysis-market-156613968.html



Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market [Platforms (Illumina HiSeq, MiSeq, Life Technologies Ion Proton/PGM, 454 Roche), Bioinformatics (RNA-Seq, ChIP-Seq), (Pyrosequencing, SBS, SMRT), (Diagnostics, Personalized Medicine)] – Global Forecast to 2017

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/next-generation-sequencing-ngs-technologies-market-546.html



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