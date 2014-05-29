Genomics Market [Instruments (NGS Platform, Microarray, RT-PCR) Worth $19.0 Billion by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- New analysis from MarketsandMarkets "Genomics Market by Products - [Instruments (NGS platform, Microarray, RT-PCR), Consumables (Genechips, Reagents for DNA Extraction & Purification, Sequencing)], Services (Sequencing & Microarray Services, and Software) - Global Forecast to 2018" finds that the Global Genomics Market earned revenues of $11.11 billion in 2013 and estimates this market to reach over $19.0 billion by 2018.



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The global genomics market was valued at an estimated $11.11 billion in 2013 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 12.0% from 2013 to 2018. The largest segment in the products market was the consumables segment, which accounted for over 60% of the total market revenues. This segment is expected to witness continued growth, owing to the increasing commercial adoption of genomic testing for various applications. The PCR segment constitutes the largest technology segment in the global market. Technological advances in d-PCR are expected to aid the growth of this segment.



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“Genomics may be defined as the study of chromosomes, genes, and their functions in search of aspects helpful in spotting, preventing, or controlling disease through drug treatments or vaccinations” – Ontario Genomics Institute. This market study is segmented by product (Instruments, Consumables, and Services), by technology (Nucleic acid extraction & purification, PCR, DNA sequencing, and DNA microarray), by application (Diagnostics, Drug discovery, Academic research, Agriculture& Animal research, Personalized medicine, and others), and by geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW).



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In 2013, North America was found to be the regional market that contributed the largest share of revenues to the global market, followed by Europe, APAC, and RoW. The market in the APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to increasing demand for diagnostics and academic research applications.



Notable players in the market include Roche Diagnostic (Switzerland), Life Technologies, Corp. (U.S.), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.). Roche, Life Technologies, and QIAGEN were the top three market players that accounted for over 40% of the revenues earned by the global market in 2013.



Browse related reports:

Gene Expression Analysis Market by Technology (DNA Microarray, Real-Time PCR, Next Generation Sequencing), Consumables (DNA Chips, Reagents), Services (Gene Profiling, Bioinformatics, Data Analysis Software) & Applications] - Global Forecast to 2018

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/gene-expression-analysis-market-156613968.html



Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market [Platforms (Illumina HiSeq, MiSeq, Life Technologies Ion Proton/PGM, 454 Roche), Bioinformatics (RNA-Seq, ChIP-Seq), (Pyrosequencing, SBS, SMRT), (Diagnostics, Personalized Medicine)] – Global Forecast to 2017

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/next-generation-sequencing-ngs-technologies-market-546.html



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