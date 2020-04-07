Genomics Market Revenue Expected to Reach $18.5 Billion by 2030: Market Industry Reports

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Genomics Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the genomic market is estimated to be over US$ 18.5 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a double-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2030.



The genomics exhibit is driven by extending care as for characteristics and their abilities and its applications in the field of drug and genome sequencing. Furthermore, the creating number of genomic broadens in like manner expect a urgent activity in driving improvement of the market. In any case, more noteworthy cost of genomic assessment rigging and absence of skilled staff for dealing with the equipment is predicted to restrict market to a certain point.



For Free Sample Pages: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/164



Major Key Players: Pfizer, Sandoz International, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Biocon, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Celltrion, Samsung Biologics, Stada Arzneimittel AG and Mylan.



Genomics Market by Products & Services:

Consumables, Services and Systems & Software



Technology:Sequencing, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR),Microarray and Nucleic Acid Extraction & Purification

By Application:Drug Discovery & Development, Diagnostics, Precision Medicine and Agriculture & Animal Research

End Users :Hospitals &Clinics, Academic and Research Centers & Government Institutions, and Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnological Companies



For special Discount: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/discount/164



Table of Content



1 Introduction of Genomics Market

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Assumptions



2 Executive Summary



3 Research Methodology of Market Industry Reports

3.1 Data Mining

3.2 Validation

3.3 Primary Interviews

3.4 List of Data Sources



4 Genomics Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis



5 Genomics Market, By Deployment Model

5.1 Overview



6 Genomics Market, By Solution

6.1 Overview



7 Genomics Market, By Vertical

7.1 Overview



8 Genomics Market, By Geography

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America

8.2.1 U.S.

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 U.K.

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 Rest of the World

8.5.1 Latin America

8.5.2 Middle East



9 Genomics Market Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Company Market Ranking

9.3 Key Development Strategies



10 Company Profiles

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Financial Performance

10.1.3 Product Outlook

10.1.4 Key Developments



11 Appendix

11.1 Related Research



Buy Now: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/checkout/164



About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the calibre of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.



Contact Us

2nd Floor, Manikchand Ikon,

B-Wing, Dhole Patil Road,

Sangamwadi, Pune 411 001

Email: sales@marketindustryreports.com

Phone: +1 347 767 5477 ( US ) + 91 8956 767 535 ( IN ) + 44 131 463 4161 ( UK )

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com