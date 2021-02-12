New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2021 -- The Global Genomics Market report, published by Reports and Data, is an all-encompassing study of the Genomics market that offers a bird's eye view of the entire Genomics industry. To forecast the global market growth over the forecast period (2020-2027), our analysts have performed quantitative and qualitative assessments of the global Genomics market dynamics. Moreover, they have considered a slew of factors, such as market penetration, product portfolios, pricing structure, end-user industries, and key drivers and constraints. The report broadly bifurcates the market to help readers get a more in-depth understanding of its different aspects. Alongside analyzing the financial standing of the leading companies operating across this industry, the report provides information on their gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and numerous other financial ratios. Our team of analysts has predicted the market scope of the new entrants and established competitors using various analytical tools, including the SWOT analysis, investment assessment, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.



The latest research report is furnished with a wide-ranging analysis of the Genomics market scenario and economic landscape concerning the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has significantly affected millions of people's lives, besides disrupting the global economy, including this particular business sphere. The report encompasses the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the Genomics market, and its key segments as well. It further analyzes the impact of the pandemic on this sector in the post-COVID scenario.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Illumina, Inc., Qiagen, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Eurofins Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and GE Healthcare, among others.



Market Segmentation

Deliverables Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Products

Instrument

Reagent

Services

Core Genomics

Biomarker Translation

NGS-Based

Computational

Others



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sequencing

PCR

Microarray

Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification

Other Technologies



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Diagnostics

Precision Medicine

Drug Discovery and Development

Agriculture & Animal Research

Others



End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals and Clinics

Research centers and government institute

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Others



Regional Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the present growth prospects for the regional segments of the Genomics market. It further gauges its revenue share over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyzes the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading geographic regions covered in this report are as follows:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Key Coverage of the Report:

Demand and supply gap analysis

Market segmentation by deployment type, authentication type, component, organization size, industry vertical

Regional and country-wise market size estimation for the forecast period (2020-2027)

Market share analysis of the top industry participants

Pricing strategy of the regional market competitors

Strategic recommendations for new market entrants

In-depth scrutiny of the latest market trends, including drivers, opportunities, threats, constraints, challenges, and investment prospects

Competitive landscape analysis

Company profiling of the leading market players, with detailed accounts of their key strategies, financial positions, and recent developments



On a concluding note, the report provides the reader with a panoramic view of the Genomics market, supported by key statistical data and industry-verified facts. The report thoroughly examines the size, share, and volume of the Genomics industry in the historical period to forecast the same valuations for the projected period. It also studies and analyzes the different growth prospects and opportunities, along with threats that the players might face in the global Genomics market.



The report considers the following timeline for market estimation:

Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Years: 2020-2027



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Genomics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Genomics Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Decreasing Sequencing Costs

4.2.2.2. Growing Application Areas of Genomics

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost of the equipment

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence



Chapter 5. Genomics By Deliverables Insights & Trends



Continued…..