Genomics Market Size – USD 18.60 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 13.1%, Market Trends – Advancement in technology.
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2021 -- The Global Genomics Market report, published by Reports and Data, is an all-encompassing study of the Genomics market that offers a bird's eye view of the entire Genomics industry. To forecast the global market growth over the forecast period (2020-2027), our analysts have performed quantitative and qualitative assessments of the global Genomics market dynamics. Moreover, they have considered a slew of factors, such as market penetration, product portfolios, pricing structure, end-user industries, and key drivers and constraints. The report broadly bifurcates the market to help readers get a more in-depth understanding of its different aspects. Alongside analyzing the financial standing of the leading companies operating across this industry, the report provides information on their gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and numerous other financial ratios. Our team of analysts has predicted the market scope of the new entrants and established competitors using various analytical tools, including the SWOT analysis, investment assessment, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.
The latest research report is furnished with a wide-ranging analysis of the Genomics market scenario and economic landscape concerning the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has significantly affected millions of people's lives, besides disrupting the global economy, including this particular business sphere. The report encompasses the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the Genomics market, and its key segments as well. It further analyzes the impact of the pandemic on this sector in the post-COVID scenario.
Leading Players Profiled in the Report Are:
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Illumina, Inc., Qiagen, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Eurofins Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and GE Healthcare, among others.
Market Segmentation
Deliverables Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Products
Instrument
Reagent
Services
Core Genomics
Biomarker Translation
NGS-Based
Computational
Others
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Sequencing
PCR
Microarray
Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification
Other Technologies
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Diagnostics
Precision Medicine
Drug Discovery and Development
Agriculture & Animal Research
Others
End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hospitals and Clinics
Research centers and government institute
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
Others
Regional Landscape:
The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the present growth prospects for the regional segments of the Genomics market. It further gauges its revenue share over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyzes the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading geographic regions covered in this report are as follows:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Key Coverage of the Report:
Demand and supply gap analysis
Market segmentation by deployment type, authentication type, component, organization size, industry vertical
Regional and country-wise market size estimation for the forecast period (2020-2027)
Market share analysis of the top industry participants
Pricing strategy of the regional market competitors
Strategic recommendations for new market entrants
In-depth scrutiny of the latest market trends, including drivers, opportunities, threats, constraints, challenges, and investment prospects
Competitive landscape analysis
Company profiling of the leading market players, with detailed accounts of their key strategies, financial positions, and recent developments
On a concluding note, the report provides the reader with a panoramic view of the Genomics market, supported by key statistical data and industry-verified facts. The report thoroughly examines the size, share, and volume of the Genomics industry in the historical period to forecast the same valuations for the projected period. It also studies and analyzes the different growth prospects and opportunities, along with threats that the players might face in the global Genomics market.
The report considers the following timeline for market estimation:
Historical Years: 2017-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Years: 2020-2027
