Genomics Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2030 with Prominent Key Players: Thermo Fisher Scientific, GE Healthcare and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Genomics Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the genomic market is estimated to be over US$ 18.5 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a double-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2030.



Key Players:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., QIAGEN N.V, Aligent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Illimina, Inc., GE Healthcare, BGI, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Danaher Corporation, and others.



Get Access to sample Pages:https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/164



Genomics Market report is segmented on components, services, application, and end use and by regional & country level. Based upon components, Genomics market is segmented into hardware and software. On the basis of services, Genomics market is segmented into Real-time, Forward and Store, Remote Monitoring.





Genomics Market Segmentation Market:



By Products & Services:

Consumables,Services ,Systems & Software



By Technology:

Sequencing, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Microarray and Nucleic Acid Extraction & Purification



By Application:

Drug Discovery & Development, Diagnostics, Precision Medicine and Agriculture & Animal Research



By Region:

North America,Europe,Asia Pacific,Rest of the World (ROW)



By End Users:

Hospitals &Clinics, Academic and Research Centres & Government Institutions, and Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnological Companies



For Special Discount:https://www.marketindustryreports.com/discount/164



Genomic investigation hardware is limiting the development of the genomics market to a limited degree. Alongside this, the requirement for talented staff to deal with gear and moral and lawful provokes inferable from the administrative rules for hereditary testing further impedes the development of this market development.



About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement & advisory services, Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.

We continue to pioneer state-of-the-art approach in research & analysis that makes complex world simpler to stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence we bring proficient contingency to our clients in the evolving world of technologies, megatrends and industry convergence. We empower and inspire Vanguards to fuel and shape their business to build and grow world-class consumer products.



Contact Us-

Email: sales@marketindustryreports.com

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com