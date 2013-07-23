New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- GenomicTree, Inc. (GenomicTree) is a molecular diagnostic company. It develops and commercializes diagnostic products for cancer screening and prognosis of patient outcomes. The company discovers and identifies methylation biomarkers using its Methyl DNA Scan platform technologies. It has also developed identification system ofmethylation of associated genes inactivated in cancer. GenomicTree's product pipeline comprises, exfoliated cell-based cancer screening tests, applicable to cervical, lung, bladder, colon, stomach, breast and thyroid cancers; prognosis tests for cervical cancer progression and colon cancer recurrence; and a GeneTrack Human papillomavirus DNA Chip capable of typing 28 HPV genotypes including 17 high-risk types. The company also offers microarrays such as gene expression, miRNA, CNV/CGH and methylation microarrays. Its service consists of HPV genotyping and pyrosequencing services. The company operates a branch office in the US. GenomicTree is headquartered in Daejeon, Korea.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the GenomicTree, Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
