Genon Energy Inc (NYSE:GEN) Investor Alert: Investigation of Merger with NRG Energy

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in Genon Energy Inc (NYSE:GEN) shares was announced concerning whether the offer by NRG Energy, Inc to merge with Genon Energy Inc at a value of $2.19488 per NYSE:GEN shares



Investors who purchased shares of Genon Energy Inc (NYSE:GEN) prior to July 20, 2012, and currently hold any of those NYSE:GEN shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Genon Energy Inc (NYSE:GEN breached their fiduciary duties owed to Genon Energy Inc (NYSE:GEN investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On Sunday, July 22, 2012, Genon Energy Inc (NYSE:GEN) and NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG) announced they have signed an agreement to combine the two companies. Under the terms of the proposed transaction NYSE:GEN shareholders will receive 0.1216 of a share of NYSE: NRG) common stock in exchange for each NYSE:GEN share of common stock.



Based on a closing price of NYSE:NRG shares on July 20, 2012, of $18.05 per share, NYSE:GEN shareholders will receive a value of $2.19488 per NYSE:GEN share.



However, at least one analyst has set the high target price for NYSE:GEN shares at $4.50 per share.



Furthermore, NYSE:GEN shares traded as early as May 9, 2012 as high as $2.20 per share, in March 2012 as high as $2.62 per share, and roughly one year ago at over $4 per share, thus all well above the current offer and therefore asking certain NYSE:GEN stockholders to hand over their shares at a discount.



Therefore the investigation for NYSE:GEN investors concerns whether the proposed transaction is unfair to Genon Energy stockholders. Specifically, the investigation focuses on whether the Genon Energy Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Those who are current investors in Genon Energy Inc (NYSE:GEN) and purchased their Genon Energy Inc shares prior to the announcement, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



