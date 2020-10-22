Genotyping Assay Market Demand Drives to Grow at a 21.8% CAGR by 2030 : Impacts of COVID-19

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- The global genotyping assay market was valued at over US$ 7 Bn. in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 21.8% from 2019 to 2030. The growth of this market can be attributed to the factors such as, the reducing prices of DNA sequencing, technological advancements, growing awareness on customized medicine, and rising importance of the method in drug development.



Increasing number of genetic disorders to propel the market growth



The global genotyping assay market is propelled by a number of factors. One among them is the increase in the number of genetic diseases all around the world. Following that is the general awareness regarding personalized medicine all around the world especially in the developed regions of the world. According to the Parkinson's Foundation, more than 60 thousand people are diagnosed with the major genetic disorder, Parkinson's disease in the U.S. every year. Moreover, the number is expected to reach 1 million by 2020.



Top Players:



Key players in the global genotyping assay market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, QIAGEN, Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation, Roche Diagnostics, GE Healthcare, Fluidigm Corporation, PerkinElmer, Eurofins Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Pacific Biosciences of California, GENEWIZ, and Integrated DNA Technologies.



Technological advancement in PCR to boost the market growth



Polymerase Chain Reaction or PCR is the key technology used by the professionals and researchers for rapid and accurate detection of genetic changes. The introduction of newer technologies in combination with computer programs and database, such as inverse PCR, reverse transcription PCR, assembly PCR and Quantitative PCR (Q-PCR) is expected to fuel the growth of the market. Developments in the sequencing technologies have transformed the sequencing methods into a multifaceted, adaptable molecular tool. Moreover, introduction of automated models in sequencing and high-throughput platforms offer potential growth opportunities in clinical molecular modeling studies, new, gene profiling, chemical entity interactions and genome sequencing.



By Product & Services-

Reagents & Kits, Instruments, Services



By Technique -

PCR, Sequencing, Electrophoresis



By End Users -

Diagnostic & Research laboratories,

Pharmaceutical & Bio Technique Companies



Stringent regulatory policies to affect the small market players



According to the new guidelines by FDA for gene sequencing the testing guidelines and standard are regulated by the three agencies consists of Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the Federal Trade Commission and the FDA. Furthermore, the stringent regulations harm clinical innovation and also, disproportionally harm small labs and companies that must participate with big companies to submit tests for the FDA approval.



Increasing R&D activities by the major players



Companies are taking R&D initiatives for the developments of innovative products to cater to the growing demands of the population. For instance, Fluidigm Corporation introduced Juno 96.96 Genotyping IFC, a product that analyzes huge number of DNA samples for the Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms (SNPs) in a very short time span.Moreover, genomics service is also provided by RTSF Genomics Core at Michigan State University, that offers genotyping service and technologies.



In the end, Genotyping Assay Market industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



