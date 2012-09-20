Genta Incorporated - Product Pipeline Review - 2012 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2012 -- Genta Incorporated - Product Pipeline Review - 2012 provides data on the Genta Incorporated’s research and development focus. The report includes information on current developmental pipeline, complete with latest updates, and features on discontinued and dormant projects.
Scope
- Genta Incorporated - Brief Genta Incorporated overview including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries.
- Review of current pipeline of Genta Incorporated human therapeutic division.
- Overview of pipeline therapeutics across various therapy areas.
- Coverage of current pipeline molecules in various stages of drug development, including the combination treatment modalities, across the globe.
- Product profiles for late stage and clinical stage products of Genta Incorporated with complete description of the product’s developmental history, mechanism of action, therapeutic class, target and major milestones.
- Recent updates of the Genta Incorporated’s pipeline in the last quarter.
- Key discontinued and dormant projects.
- Latest news and deals relating to the products.
Reasons to buy
- Evaluate Genta Incorporated’s strategic position with total access to detailed information on its product pipeline.
- Assess the growth potential of Genta Incorporated in its therapy areas of focus.
- Identify new drug targets and therapeutic classes in the Genta Incorporated’s R&D portfolio and develop key strategic initiatives to reinforce pipeline in those areas.
- Exploit in-licensing opportunities by identifying windows of opportunity to fill portfolio gaps.
- Exploit collaboration and partnership opportunities with Genta Incorporated.
- Avoid Intellectual Property Rights related issues.
- Explore the dormant and discontinued projects of Genta Incorporated and identify potential opportunities in those areas.
Keywords
Current R&D Portfolio of Genta Incorporated; Genta Incorporated - Key Therapeutics; Genta Incorporated - Pipeline Overview and Promising Molecules; Genta Incorporated - News; Genta Incorporated - Latest Updates; Genta Incorporated - Pipeline; Genta Incorporated - Discontinued/Dormant Projects
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