Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares was announced over potential securities laws violations by certain officers and directors at Gentex Corporation in connection with certain statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) concerning whether the company, certain of its officers and directors, or others have possibly violated federal securities laws. Specifically, the investigation concerns whether certain statements in the May 28, 2012 secondary offering about Gentex’ business, its prospects and its operations were potentially materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) reported that its annual Revenue rose from $544.52million in 2009 to $1.02billion in 2011 and its Net Income increased from $64.64million in 2009 to $164.67million in 2011.



Shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) grew from as low as $7.21 in March 2009 to as high as $32.42 in February 2011.



NASDAQ:GNTX shares traded in early 2012 as high as almost $31 per share.



Then on July 24, 2012, Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) reported its financial results for the second quarter financial results.



Shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) fell from $21.28 per share on July 23, 2012, to as low as $14.495 per share on July 24, 2012.



On July 30, 2012, NASDAQ:GNTX shares closed at $15.71 per share, less than 50% of its current 52weekHigh of $32.21 per share.



