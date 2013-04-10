Gentle Braces Emerges as the Most Reliable Orthodontists in Aventura and Miami Beach

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Gentle Braces, one of the renowned orthodontics in Aventura, has recently introduced a new type of lingual braces – These are self-ligating lingual brace, the In-Ovation Lingual brace. The advantages of this brace include less time to place the wires. There is almost no discomfort to the tongue and no blatant noticeable effect on speech. The clinic is dedicated to the self-ligation appliances both from the front as well as the back of the teeth.



The types of braces that the clinic offers are clear braces, hidden braces, metal braces, ceramic braces, in-ovation braces and gold braces. In fact, patients can get the best clear braces in Aventura at this clinic only. The clinic covers areas like Miami, Aventura and Pines. Invisalign in Miami Beach or else, patients get a complete solution.



Talking about the services, an orthodontist in Miami Beach, associated with Gentle Braces stated, “At our office, we ensure that patients receive proven orthodontic care. Our office regularly attends seminars and conferences devoted to orthodontic treatment, new technology and patient care.”



“Dr. Samuel carefully scrutinizes the new advances to insure that his patients are provided with techniques that will deliver board status results. Patient care and stability of treatment is his top priority, this is his commitment to you,” he added further.



About Gentle Braces

Gentle Braces is located in Miami Beach and Aventura, FL. The top priority of this clinic is to provide the patients with the highest quality orthodontic care in a friendly, comfortable environment. It utilizes the latest technological advances in the industry, such as self-ligating braces, clear ceramic braces, totally invisible braces and clear aligners, along with the latest in computer technology (digital imaging and advanced computer graphics) to ensure that the patients receive the most effective care possible. Whether the patient is an adult, adolescent or child, the knowledgeable doctors and staffs of this clinic are committed to helping them achieve the smile they deserve.



For more information, please visit http://gentle-braces.com/



Contact Details:

925 Arthur Godfrey Road

Suite 300

Miami Beach, FL 33140

(305) 672-2260



19018 N.E. 29th Ave.

Aventura, FL 33180

(305) 932-4222