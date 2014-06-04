Gentle Braces Is Now Offering Solutions for Misaligned Teeth with Their Clear Braces in Aventura

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Gentle Braces, the most renowned name in the world of dental services, now offers clear braces in Aventura at the most affordable prices. Gentle Braces is an expert in treating and preventing misaligned teeth and jaws. They ensure patients that they get the best aesthetic smile, thereby, help patients with braces.



Gentle Braces in the only solution for correcting the misaligned teeth and Dr Samuel is one of the most experienced orthodontist in Aventura.



Dr. Samuel offers exceptional clear braces which helps patients getting symmetrical teeth. These braces are invisible and help in effective aligning of teeth in proper and regular order. They are currently offering the best dental Invisalign in Miami Gardens to help patients get rid of dental issues and regain their beautiful smile.



Talking more about the clear braces, one of the spokespersons from Gentle Braces states, “Gentle Braces is a one-stop solution provider for Invisalign in Miami Beach and Aventura, the two happening cities in Florida. Dr. Chandy Samuel at the practice has been clear braces and delivering the best results when it comes to Invisalign. It is considered the best solution for nearly invisible aligners are used to straighten your teeth, which not possible with clear braces.”



About Gentle Braces

Gentle Braces utilizes the latest technological advances, such as self-ligating braces, clear ceramic braces, clear braces, Invisalign and totally invisible braces. They also offer them with clear aligners such as Invisalign, along with the latest in computer technology like digital imaging, digital radiography, and digital photography, to ensure that the client receive the most effective care possible. They operate from three different locations that include Miami Beach, Aventura and Pembroke Pines while offering the most immaculate dental services keeping patient's needs and requirement as pivotal.



For more information, please visit http://gentle-braces.com/



Contact Information:



925 Arthur Godfrey Road

Suite 300

Miami Beach, FL 33140

(305) 672-2260



19018 N.E. 29th Ave.

Aventura, FL 33180

(305) 932-4222