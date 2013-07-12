Gentle Braces Now Brings Experienced Orthodontists and Invisalign in Miami Beach for Patients

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- Gentle Braces, a renowned orthodontic and invisalign service provider now brings experienced orthodontists in Miami Beach for patients. The staff includes highly trained dental specialists who have all the expertise and experience in tooth alignment for children, teenagers and adults – they offer high-end orthodontic and invisalign solutions to their patients.



Gentle Braces with their orthodontists in Miami Gardens helps the patients who are looking for orthodontic and invisalign treatments. Their personalized orthodontic treatments improve the dental alignment and appearance. Moreover, they also offer lingual braces, for patients, who are not comfortable with the aesthetic nature of regular metal braces.



Lingual braces are attach to the lingual side i.e. tongue side of the teeth and are virtually invisible. Nonetheless, orthodontists and invisalign at Gentle Braces not only concentrate on giving patients with the most beautiful smile but also make sure to use the most advanced technology and the most contemporary dental practices to ensure healthy oral treatments.



This orthodontic in Aventura provider has carved a niche for its services like clear aligners, different types of braces, adult treatments, jaw surgery, retainers, early treatments and invisalign or clear braces. A representative at Gentle-braces.com while elaborating one of their services stated, “Corrective jaw surgery (orthognathic surgery) treats and corrects abnormalities of the facial bones, specifically the jaws and the teeth.”



He further added, “Often, these abnormalities cause difficulty associated with chewing, talking, sleeping and other routine activities. Orthognathic surgery corrects these problems and, in conjunction with orthodontic treatment, will improve the overall appearance of the facial profile.”



About Gentle Braces

Gentle Braces utilizes the latest technological advances, such as self-ligating braces, clear ceramic braces, clear braces, invisalign and totally invisible braces. They also offer them with clear aligners such as Invisalign, along with the latest in computer technology like digital imaging, digital radiography, and digital photography, to ensure that the client receive the most effective care possible. They operate from three different locations Miami Beach, Aventura and Pembroke Pines while offering the most immaculate dental services keeping patient's needs and requirement as pivotal.



To know more about them please visit http://gentle-braces.com.

