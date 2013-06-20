Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- Gentle Braces offers high-end solutions with the help of trained dental specialists who have all the expertise and experience in tooth alignment for children, teenagers and adults. Their orthodontists in Aventura have helped many people with their personalized orthodontic treatment and have improved the dental alignment and appearance. They ensure that cosmetic effect of their orthodontic services provide their clients all the social benefits.



Their orthodontist in Aventura ensures that their personalized orthodontic treatment creates beautiful smile through bringing the teeth, lips and jaws in proper alignment. Braces and other treatments offered by their orthodontist in Miami Beach can correct problems with the teeth that lead to early decay, gum disease, and other ailments that can plague an individual with crooked teeth and jaw alignment issues.



Their representative speaks about their objective, “Our goal is to provide the highest quality orthodontic care in a family-based, high technology practice. Using proven state-of-the-art technology to enhance your experience, we maintain the most advanced procedures and equipment available including digital radiography, digital photography and advanced computer graphics to ensure that every patient achieves a healthy and beautiful smile.”



With specialization in prevention and treatment of misaligned teeth and jaws, orthodontists at Gentle Braces know the secret behind aesthetic smile and help patients regaining that natural beauty that god has bestowed on them. Their orthodontists in Aventura at the clinic not only concentrate on giving their esteem patients with the most beautiful smile but we also make sure to use the most advanced technology and the most contemporary dental practices to ensure healthy oral treatments.



About - Gentle Braces

Gentle Braces utilizes the latest technological advances, such as self-ligating braces, clear ceramic braces, clear braces, invisalign and totally invisible braces. They also offer them with clear aligners such as Invisalign, along with the latest in computer technology like digital imaging, digital radiography, and digital photography, to ensure that the client receive the most effective care possible. They operate from three different locations Miami Beach, Aventura and Pembroke Pines while offering the most immaculate dental services keeping patient's needs and requirement as pivotal.



To know more about them please visit http://gentle-braces.com.

Contact Address -:

925 Arthur Godfrey Road

Suite 300

Miami Beach, FL 33140

(305) 672-2260