Gentle Braces Offers Improved Quality Aligners for Hygienic and Clear Orthodontic Solution

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Gentle Braces offers new improved quality aligners for a hygienic, convenient and a clear orthodontic solution. The orthodontics in Sunny Isles by the clinic corrects protruding teeth, reducing the risk of injury during regular sports or other activities. Their realignment process provides a better facial profile with less stress placed on jaw joints.



Orthodontics in Miami Beach by the clinic means more than just a healthy beautiful smile. Whether an adult, adolescent or child, their knowledgeable doctors and staff are committed to achieve the smile their clients deserve.



People who are happy with their smile are more confident and successful and for that they need expert orthodontist. Significant developments in orthodontics in North Miami Beach means that kids do not have to roam around wearing dowdy, old fashioned braces.



Today, braces come with colorful elastics, which can be changed periodically. There are many advantages to undergoing orthodontic procedures in childhood. Teeth and jaw are more easily shaped in childhood. Orthodontic procedures such as braces can be embarrassing to wear, but these days, thanks to technology, these braces have become a trend among children and teenagers.



Orthodontics in Aventura these days can present many different braces designs that a person can choose from. Although orthodontics in Miami garden can be performed at any age, the younger the patient is, the better, after the initial permanent teeth have come in. The ideal age for many orthodontists in South Beach is to start with patients around the age of 12 or 13.



However, with orthodontic technology having grown in leaps and bounds in recent years, it's possible to treat patients of any age and condition, for a smooth, straight, and hygienic smile. For best results, the teeth and gums should be healthy before treatment commences. Gentle Braces offers a unique orthodontic experience that is fun, affordable, interactive and effective.



Combining the right mix of personal care, high technology and continuing education, they maintain a commitment to their patients in every facet of the practice. They utilize the latest technological advances in the industry, such as self-ligating braces, clear ceramic braces, totally invisible braces and clear aligners, along with the latest in computer technology to ensure that patients receive the most effective care possible.



Gentle Braces is a longtime staple in orthodontic care community. Located in Miami Beach and Aventura, FL top priority of their practice is to provide the highest quality orthodontic care in a friendly, comfortable environment.



For further information on their practices please visit http://gentle-braces.com .



