Gentle Braces, Well-Known Orthodontics in South Bleach Providing Healthy Oral Treatments

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Gentle Braces, renowned orthodontics in South Bleach providing healthy oral treatments to patients. The company owns expertise in the prevention and treatment of misaligned teeth and jaws and know the secret behind beautiful smile, helping patients to regain their natural beauty. Their orthodontists not only focus on giving their esteem patients a beautiful smile, but also make sure to use the most innovative technology.



Additionally, the modern dental practices ensure healthy oral treatments to patients by utilizing the newest technological advances. Some of the treatment offered by Gentle Braces are self-ligating braces, clear ceramic braces, clear braces, Invisalign and totally invisible braces. They also offer clear aligners such as Invisalign, along with the latest in computer technology, like digital imaging, digital radiography, and digital photography. In addition, it ensures that patients get the most effective treatment possible.



Aventura orthodontist, Gentle Braces is a trusted provider of dental solutions for grownups enhancing their physical appearance and confidence. Further, a spokesperson from Gentle Braces mentions, “Taking cue from the fact that each child, adolescence as well as adult has different needs, our knowledgeable doctors and staff are all committed to prove their excellence by providing them with the most effective treatment for themselves. With us, you can be ensured of services that restores your beautiful smile and eliminate all the queries regarding your teeth.”



Their experienced and skilled dentists possess proficiency in reducing the worry of follow up visits and the time of treatment.



About Gentle Braces

Gentle Braces utilizes the latest technological advances, such as self-ligating braces, clear ceramic braces, clear braces, Invisalign and totally invisible braces. They also offer them with clear aligners such as Invisalign, along with the latest in computer technology, like digital imaging, digital radiography, and digital photography, to ensure that the client receive the most effective care possible. They operate from three different locations in Miami Beach, Aventura and Pembroke Pines while offering the most immaculate dental services keeping the patient's needs and requirement as pivotal.



For more info, please visit- http://gentle-braces.com/



Contact Details-

925 Arthur Godfrey Road

Suite 300

Miami Beach, FL 33140

(305) 672-2260

19018 N.E. 29th Ave.

Aventura, FL 33180

(305) 932-4222