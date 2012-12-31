Gentle Teeth Announces High-End Cosmetic Dentistry in Pembroke Pines for Perfect Teeth

Pembroke Pines, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- Gentle Teeth, a quality dental services provider now offers quality cosmetic dentistry in Pembroke Pines. It is expected to improve the physical appearance of patients’ teeth and overall looks. Cosmetic dentistry also referred to by many as aesthetic dentistry. This in effect also restores an individual’s dental health as well as the confidence and self-esteem lost due to damaged teeth.



Orthodontics is a specialty under the umbrella of dentistry that focuses on the restoration and treatment of bite problems or the improper alignment of the jaw bones, the maxilla, mandible and other components of the facial structure. Their orthodontics from Pembroke Pines also covers the restoration of misaligned teeth, which is one of the main culprits behind faulty occlusions.



Their Pembroke Pines dentists place dental implants, crowns, veneers, bridges; do gum treatments, and straight teeth using Invisalign technology. But the most important they help their patients improve the quality of their lives. At their Pembroke Pines office, their dental team always put their clients first so one can receive the exceptional service and personal care that one deserves.



They combine our artistry, advanced techniques, and cutting edge materials to take your smile and health to a higher level. Dr. Sheryl George specialized in pediatric dentistry and Dr. Rohit Sharma is their general dentist, focusing on cosmetic dentistry. Dr. Johanny Caceres is their skilled oral surgeon with gentle touch, and Dr. Chandy Samuel, the orthodontist, focusing on braces and Invisalign.



About Gentle Teeth

At Gentle Teeth we have had the great fortune to treat many families and strive to be a community focused dental practice. Formerly known as, Falls Cosmetic Dental Center, they have expanded and now incorporate all phases of dentistry for all ages. They have expanded their team of dental health professionals to better serve their patients and their families. Paying attention to individual requirements from patients, the clinic has become a reliable dental clinic in Pembroke Pines, Florida.



To know more: http://www.gentleteeth.com



Contact:

Chandy Samuel DDS, PA

1601 N. Flamingo Rd Ste 3

Pembroke Pines, FL 33028

Tel: (954) 437-7077