Gentle Teeth Announces Its Special Offer, Exam, X-Ray & Cleaning for Children at $49.99

Pembroke Pines, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- Gentle Teeth has come up with a special offer for children. The clinic is offering exam, X-rays & cleaning for children at just $49.99. However, according to the conditions, new patients can use it only once. The offer is valid only for children up to the age of 12 years.



To opt for high-quality dental implants in Pembroke Pines or a cosmetic dentist in Weston, patients can simply drop a line to this clinic. They can get the top quality clear braces in Pembroke Pines at this clinic at competitive prices.



Talking about the clinic, its services, its team of dentists, a patient said, “Dr. Samuel and his team are truly a group of people that you can call professionals in their field of Dentistry. They have been understanding and compassionate each and every time, I have had an appointment. I am very sensitive to pain, and they always make sure that I am comfortable, before they begin any procedures. I am thankful that I have finally found a Dentist that I can trust”.



Patients can book their appointment online with the dentists at this clinic. After the staff of this clinic receives an appointment request, they contact the patients to verify the appointment. They also answer all questions that the patients may have. The clinic has a team of expert dentists. Their cosmetic dentists in Cooper City bring braces and invisalign help patients get better solution.



About Gentle Teeth

Gentle Teeth always had the great fortune to treat many families and strive to be a community focused dental practice. Formerly known as, Falls Cosmetic Dental Center, it has expanded and now incorporates all phases of dentistry for all ages with some of the best dentists. It has expanded its team of dental health professionals to better serve many families. Dr. Sheryl George specializes in pediatric dentistry and Dr. Rohit Sharma is a general dentist, focusing on cosmetic dentistry. Dr. Johanny Caceres is a skilled oral surgeon with gentle touch, and Dr. Chandy Samuel, the orthodontist, focuses on braces and Invisalign.



For more information, please visit http://www.gentleteeth.com/