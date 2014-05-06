Pembroke Pines, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Gentle Teeth now enables patients to opt for dental solutions from their cosmetic dentist in Davie. Cosmetic dentistry is intended to improve the overall smile of an individual. This procedure reshapes the tooth pattern of the individual, thereby, giving them a new improved look. Gentle Teeth offers advanced level of cosmetic dentistry which covers wide arrays of techniques that sort out the problem of misshapen teeth, stained teeth, chipped teeth, crooked teeth or any other such dental problems which hampers the look of the individual.



One of the representatives from the company states, “We have expanded and now incorporated all phases of dentistry for all ages with some of the best dentists. We have expanded our team of dental health professionals to better serve our families. Dr. Rosemeen Daood specializes in periodontal dentistry and Dr. Rohit Sharma is our general dentist, focusing on cosmetic dentistry. Dr. Melissa Amundson is our skilled oral surgeon with a gentle touch, and Dr. Chandy Samuel, our board-certified orthodontist, focuses on clear and metal braces as well as Invisalign and lingual braces.”



Gentle Teeth’s cosmetic dentistry procedure is widely getting popular. Now, more and more people are opting for cosmetic dentistry solution from Gentle Teeth. Their cosmetic dentistry procedure is sure to enhance the look of the teeth and thus enhances the overall personality of an individual. Gentle Teeth also offers pediatric dentist in Pembroke Pines. Their services cover every facet of the dental issues.



About Gentle Teeth

Gentle Teeth always had the great fortune to treat families and strives to be community focused dental practice. Formerly known as Fall Cosmetic Dental Center, it has expanded and now it incorporates all phases of dentistry for all ages with some of the best dentists. Dr. Sheryl George specializes in Pediatric dentistry and Dr. Rohit Sharma is a general dentist, focusing on cosmetic dentistry. Dr. Johanny Caceres is a skilled oral surgeon with gentle touch and Dr. Chandy Samuel the orthodontist, focuses on braces and Invisalign.



For more information, please visit: http://www.gentleteeth.com



Contact Details

1601 N. Flamingo Rd Ste 3 Pembroke Pines, Fl 33028

Tel: (954) 437-7077

Gentle Teeth of Kendall

6670 SW 117th Ave

Miami, FL 33183

(305)-595-3400