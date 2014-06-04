Gentle Teeth Now Offers Quality Orthodontist Invisalign in West Kendall at Cost-Effective Prices

Pembroke Pines, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Gentle Teeth is now offering quality orthodontist Invisalign in West Kendall at highly reasonable prices. The dental clinic is known for their Invisalign solution which cures innumerable dental problems such as malocclusion, improper bites and misaligned teeth. Gentle Teeth uses the most advanced technique and procedures of orthodontist to provide their patients with the best dental solutions. They help patients to have a flawless smile which will eventually help them to boost up their confidence.



Talking more about the orthodontist, one of their spokespersons stated, “Orthodontics is a specialty under the umbrella of dentistry that focuses on the restoration and treatment of bite problems or the improper alignment of the jaw bones, the maxilla, mandible and other components of the facial structure. Orthodontics also covers the restoration of misaligned teeth, which is one of the main culprits behind faulty occlusions.”



Gentle Teeth also offers service of advanced cosmetic dentist in Davie. They incorporate the latest technology in order to provide the best cosmetic dentist solutions. In this treatment, they focus not only the aesthetic part, but also pay equal emphasis on the dental health of the patients.



Gentle Teeth is ardently helping patients to improve their smile and enhance their dental beauty so that the patients can get rid of unappealing look and have an appearance that help them to live a life with full confidence. Gentle Teeth offers a wholesome approach for cosmetic dentistry that covers solutions for stained teeth, chipped teeth, misshapen teeth or any other dental problems which deteriorate the look of a person.



About Gentle Teeth

Gentle Teeth always had the great fortune to treat families and strives to be community focused dental practice. Formerly known as Fall Cosmetic Dental Center, it has expanded and now it incorporates all phases of dentistry for all ages with some of the best dentists. Dr. Sheryl George specializes in Pediatric dentistry and Dr. Rohit Sharma is a general dentist, focusing on cosmetic dentistry. Dr. Johanny Caceres is a skilled oral surgeon with gentle touch and Dr. Chandy Samuel the orthodontist, focuses on braces and Invisalign.



For more information, please visit: http://www.gentleteeth.com/



Contact Details:



1601 N. Flamingo Rd Ste 3 Pembroke Pines, Fl 33028

Tel: (954) 437-7077



Gentle Teeth of Kendall

6670 SW 117th Ave

Miami, FL 33183

Tel: (305) 595-3400