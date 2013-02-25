Gentle Teeth Offers the Most Effective and Lasting Dental Implants

Pembroke Pines, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- Gentle Teeth offers the most effective and lasting solution i.e. dental implants without any pain. They provide various solutions like dental implants, clear braces, orthodontic Invisalign in Pembroke Pines as per the situation and requirement from patients. Their cosmetic surgeons make sure that their clients get the best solution for any kind of a dental problem.



Gentle Teeth have had the great fortune to treat many families and strive to be a community focused dental practice. Whereas Dr. Sheryl George specialized in pediatric dentistry, Dr. Rohit Sharma is their general dentist, focusing on cosmetic dentistry. Similarly, Dr. Johanny Caceres is their skilled oral surgeon with gentle touch, and Dr. Chandy Samuel, the orthodontist, focusing on braces and Invisalign.



Dental implants in Pembroke Pines are especially suitable for the patients who are unable to cope with uncomfortable or moving dentures. The implants come in several shapes and sizes to suit all mouths. People who tried clear braces in Pembroke Pines found them less painful. These braces do not stain no matter whether one takes coffee, tea, or wine.



People using clear braces in Pembroke Pine experience less irritation in mouth and gums. Clear braces are vogue and especially adults wear them comfortably because these braces are invisible. Invisalign orthodontic in Pembroke Pines at Gentle Teeth has a unique orthodontic correction option that is very different from traditional braces.



Here, instead of wires and metal brackets, patient uses a series of molded plastic trays to gradually change the positioning of the teeth. These trays are known as aligners and provide a subtle treatment option to those who don't like the appearance of braces. Invisalign cannot be used for all problems. However, orthodontic Invisalign in Pembroke Pines currently used to treat cases of spaced teeth, overly crowded teeth, crossbite, overbite and underbite.



About Gentle Teeth

Formerly known as Falls Cosmetic Dental Center, Gentle Teeth has expanded and now incorporate all phases of dentistry for all ages. They have expanded their team of dental health professionals to better serve families.



For further information on their services please visit http://www.gentleteeth.com



Contact Address:

1601 N. Flamingo Rd Ste 3

Pembroke Pines, Fl 33028

Tel (954) 437-7077