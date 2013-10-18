Gentlemen's University Exposes the Secret to Attracting & Winning the Woman You Love

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- According to RandomHistory.com, most breakups occur three to five months within a relationship. If a man wants to attract a woman and then have her fall in love with him, this time period is crucial and yet many men don't know what needs to be done to attract a woman they desire and have her fall in love. "Gentlemen's University understands this is a problem which has plagued men for centuries and has taken a look at two different programs to see how they can help gentlemen attract and win the woman they love," Mark Harris of Gentlemen's University explains.



The Pandora's Box System focuses on how to gain self-confidence to attract women and was created to help men gain the tools needed to successfully seduce any woman they meet. Women differ greatly in terms of what they are looking for in a man, and this is where many men go wrong. "They treat all women as if they were the same and unintentionally turn a large portion of the female population off. The Pandora's Box System rectifies this problem by showing men how to get women to go out on a date with them and possibly continue the relationship," Harris continues.



The system makes use of many tools to help men achieve this goal. Not only will one get the Profiler Quiz and Core System, an Ultimate Strategy Guide is included and these tools help men determine the type of woman they are encountering so the proper strategy may be applied to capture her attention. "Once men understand what a woman is looking for and how to attract her using this information, success rates go up which is one reason why every man needs to check the Pandora's Box System out," Harris exclaims.



Some men find they are able to attract women, yet never make it past the initial stage of the romance. When this is the case, Relationship Rewind (http://www.prweb.com/releases/relationship-rewind/review/prweb11069002.htm) becomes of great help. This program helps men who have found a woman they want to spend their life with or believe they have found this women ensure the relationship moves through the initial phase. "Men learn how to bring passion back into a romance and keep it there for life, by creating a relationship based on intimacy and trust, rather than insecurity and fear. Never lose a woman again with the help of this program as you'll learn how to bring passion and desire back into the relationship, stopping the breakup or divorce," Harris continues.



Men may be hesitant to show their softer side, due to a fear of being seen as weak or controlled by women. "This doesn't have to be the case when Relationship Rewind is used as men learn to recognize the four stages of a relationship and strategies to use during each stage to keep the romance fresh. Men who utilize these two programs find they can attract and win the woman of their dreams and hold on to her for the rest of their life," Harris declares.



About Gentlemen's University

Designed for men, GentlemensUniversity.com helps males develop better relationships, improve physical fitness and health, increase income and become a better person overall.