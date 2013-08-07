Gentlemen's University Shares the Secret to Successful Weight Loss for Life

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- According to a study conducted by Global Information Inc in 2004, 89 percent of males in the United States and Europe consider general presentation and good grooming essential for professional success. Sadly, obesity rates remain high in these two countries and weight plays a role in general presentation. "Men looking to shed extra pounds need the help of Fat Loss Factor to become a better man," according to Stan Stevenson of Gentlemen's University.



As anyone would point out, losing weight would be much easier were humans able to eat their favorite foods while doing so yet most diets seem to eliminate foods humans love and want to eat. "Fat Loss Factor recommends people eat their favorite foods in moderation as the key to successful weight loss involves the liver's processing of these foods, not what is consumed. When the liver is reset, weight loss becomes easier," Mr. Stevenson goes on to say.



The creation of Dr. Charles Livingston, a wellness specialist and registered chiropractor, Fat Loss Factor offers the tools people need to succeed in their weight loss efforts, including meal plans, weight loss strategies, personal coaching, a body sculpting blueprint and workout routines. "Fat Loss Factor incorporates high intensity interval training, allowing users to see results in a shorter period of time which provides the motivation needed to continue with the program," Mr. Stevenson continues.



This program focuses on lifestyle changes, rather than fad dieting, and it explains exactly what steps need to be taken to allow followers to eat favorite foods and still lose weight. Belly fat comes off quickly and frequent meals ensure users aren't hungry throughout the day, another problem with many diets on the market today. In addition, this program works for anyone, young and old alike, willing to put forth effort to take off the pounds. "Users need willpower to succeed because, although the program does allow for the eating of favorite foods, users cannot consume chocolate cake for breakfast, lunch and dinner and expect to lose weight," Mr. Stevenson states.



With the help of Fat Loss Factor, those looking to live and feel healthy find doing so becomes easier as it teaches how to exercise and eat for maximum benefit while detoxifying the body. Current users love this program as it helps them achieve their weight loss goals and comes with a 60 day money back guarantee. "Any male looking to lose weight needs to try this program to see if it offers what they need to become a better man," Mr. Stevenson declares.



About Gentlemen's University

Gentlemen's University dedicates itself to helping men in all aspects of life to assist them in becoming a better man, one who is fit, has their relationships in order, money to spend as they please and a good sense of style. Thanks to information learned from experts across the globe, the site provides tips and advice on diverse areas such as dating, style, making money, building muscles, weight loss and a great deal more to help men achieve this goal.