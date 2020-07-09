Gentler Dental Treatment with Waterlase

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2020 -- Waterlase ® dentistry is a distinct type of laser technology that offers Miami patients a more gentle and efficient choice of treatment for a variety of routine dental procedures including cleanup of tooth enamel plaque, removing spots where tooth decay may lurk, preparing teeth for restoration and more. It utilizes patented technology that combines laser energy from the YSGG with a water spray. The method is called HydroPhotonics™, which allows dentists to perform a wide range of dental procedures with greater protection.



Patients can look forward to a practically painless, all-natural, healthy, and precise treatment with Waterlase Dentistry. To read more about it, please visit https://assureasmile.com/waterlase-dentistry/.



About Assure a Smile

Assure a Smile is the longest tenured holistic dentist practice in Miami. Spearheaded by Dr. Theodore "Ted" Herrmann, its top priority is to provide patients with all-encompassing oral health care that safely improves oral health and wellness. By helping patients look and feel their best through a holistic dentistry approach, Assure a Smile focuses on improving oral and overall body health as well. We strive to empower patients to make informed lifestyle choices that result in strong teeth, healthy gums, beautiful smiles, and optimum vitality. For more information on holistic dentistry or to schedule an appointment, please visit https://www.assureasmile.com or call 305-274-0047.