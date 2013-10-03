North Branch, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Anderson and Koch Ford, a leading Ford dealer among the preferred Ford warranties brokers in the state, offers clients genuine Ford extended service plans (ESP). These extended warranty options are offered exclusively by Ford Motor Companies for Ford, Lincoln and Mercury vehicle owners. The Ford premium service plan covers all major components including transmission, steering, brakes, suspension, electrical, air conditioning, heating and much more.



Unlike other extended service plans, Ford’s genuine ESP is offered by the Ford Motor Company directly other than by third party insurance providers. This ensures that vehicles covered with the Ford ESP receive specialized parts and service tailored to the brand. Further, this plan is accepted at all authorized Ford dealerships and repair centers across the country. Vehicle owners who enjoy genuine Ford ESP from Anderson and Koch will have the peace of mind knowing that their vehicles are protected with genuine parts and service no matter where they travel.



By purchasing a Ford extended service plan from Anderson and Koch, drivers can rest assured that they have the backing of one of the largest motor companies. For drivers who rely on their vehicles for work or other important day-to-day activities, Ford’s extended service plan is the best solution to keep vehicles functioning well without added expenses.



Anderson and Koch Ford makes buying Ford warranties simple. On the company’s website drivers can request a quick quote and search through the various Ford extended service plan options. By buying online from Anderson and Koch, drivers can save hundreds of dollars on their Ford extended service plan.



For more information about the unique benefits of a Ford genuine ESP from Anderson and Koch, visit www.http://andersonandkoch-ford-warranty.com/.



About Anderson and Koch Ford Warranty

Anderson and Koch Ford Warranty offers only genuine Ford, Lincoln, and Mercury extended service plans (ESP). Get the protection and stability of the manufacturer behind you. With a Ford ESP you will have continuous, uninterrupted factory coverage throughout your ownership experience. A Ford ESP is the only extended warranty guaranteed to be accepted at every Ford and Lincoln Mercury dealership in the United States and Canada.