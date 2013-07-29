Genuine Lalique Glass Items Continue to Attract Collectors

Wickford, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- The name itself conjures quality. Whether it’s a clear opalescent glass clock or bowl, an artistic statuette, vases, or other collectible pieces, the Lalique collection of glass objects have a timeless quality about them. It is reason enough for people who love adorning their homes with beautiful decorative and functional pieces to splurge and collect.



Rene Lalique was an artist who fashioned glass pieces are highly appealing decors that let individuals with fine taste make a statement. They are perfect for today’s contemporary homes as well as offices. Moreover, Lalique glass objet d?art – be it a vase, decanter, paperweight, plate, wine glasses, or other home items – reflect certain epochs.



R Lalique created objects that have become inspirational pieces reflecting the Art Nouveau movement in France, which is characterized by vivid symbolisms and sensuous forms. An R Lalique glass statuette highlights, for instance, the feminine form.



A frosted & polished Lalique vase embodying decorative art of the 20th century can be a conversation piece. An antique Lalique item may be purchased from an international collector/dealer whose clientele includes private collectors who value authenticity.



Lalique bowls and vases, among the most coveted items at auctions, command high price. The widespread interest for real Lalique works have led to numerous imitations. To verify the authenticity of a Lalique piece, peruse the work and look for typical authentic marks.



An original vase has a more pronounced three-dimensional effect and looks realistic. The style of the font is another indicator. Genuine post-1945 Lalique marks etched in acid are in sans serif, all in upper case. The best Lalique items can be purchased from specialist dealer.



Auctions also offer genuine Lalique collectible objects. Lalique pieces are also occasionally showcased in art exhibitions that highlight modern decorative objects that can enhance the home. After such events, the objects in the show are made available to the buying public.